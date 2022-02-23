Spider-Man and Shang-Chi lead nominations at Critics Choice Super awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Spider-Man and Shang-Chi lead nominations at Critics Choice Super awards

By Press Association
February 23, 2022, 6:32 am
Spider-Man and Shang Chi lead nominations at Critics Choice Super awards (PA Media)
Spider-Man: No Way Home and Shang-Chi and The Legend Of The Ten Rings have led the field in nominations for the second annual Critics Choice Super awards.

Tom Holland and the cast of the web-slinging blockbuster picked up five nominations including best superhero movie, as did Simu Liu’s kung-fu epic.

The awards honour major players in the most popular, fan-obsessed genres across both television and movies, including Superhero, Science Fiction/Fantasy, Horror, and Action.

Holland and co-star Andrew Garfield who also plays Peter Parker, having returned to feature as part of the multiverse themed plot, are nominated for best actor in a superhero movie.

Zendaya, who plays Holland’s on screen girlfriend and who he is dating in real life, has received the nod for best actress in a superhero movie and Willem Defoe is nominated for best villain for his terrifying Green Goblin.

Shang-Chi received nominated in the same fields, with Liu and co-star Tony Leung being nominated for best actor, and Michelle Yeoh for best actress, all in a superhero movie.

Screen veteran Leung is also nominated for best villain in a superhero movie.

British talent was also recognised elsewhere, with the latest Bond instalment No Time To Die picking up four action movie nominations.

Craig’s final outing as 007 earned him a nod for best actor in an action movie, with co stars Ana De Armas and Lashana Lynch being nominated for best actress in an action movie.

No Time To Die was also nominated for best action film overall.

Idris Elba, Dev Patel, Jodie Comer and Florence Pugh also earned nominations.

The winners of the Critics Choice Super awards will be announced in Los Angeles next month on March 17.

