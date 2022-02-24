Andrew Marr says new radio show will ruffle feathers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Andrew Marr says new radio show will ruffle feathers

By Press Association
February 24, 2022, 9:43 am
Andrew Marr’s new radio show will launch on LBC on March 7 (Global/PA).
Andrew Marr has warned anyone looking for “bland, safe, wearily predictable journalism” to avoid tuning into his brand new LBC radio show, Tonight with Andrew Marr.

Global, which operates LBC, have confirmed that Marr’s new show will launch on March 7 and air Monday to Thursday at 6pm.

Marr, 62, left the BBC in November last year after 21 years at the broadcaster, where he was formerly the political editor before going to host Sunday morning politics programme The Andrew Marr Show.

Speaking about the launch of his new show, Marr said: “I’ve always thought journalism is about breaking stories, ruffling feathers and having some fun on the way. My new LBC show, Tonight with Andrew Marr is perfectly timed at 6pm, the end of busy political days, and stuffed with great guests, and will do just that.

“Anyone wanting bland, safe, wearily predictable journalism is strongly advised to look elsewhere.”

The new weekday show will see Marr become the newest member of LBC’s line-up, which includes Nick Ferrari, James O’Brien, Eddie Mair, Shelagh Fogarty, Iain Dale, Tom Swarbrick, David Lammy, Camilla Tominey and Matt Frei.

Tom Cheal, Managing Editor of LBC, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Andrew to our brilliant line-up of presenters. Now with the freedom to share his views and broadcast in his own voice, Tonight with Andrew Marr will be packed with sharp opinion, insightful commentary and agenda-setting interviews, all delivered in Andrew’s fast-paced, vivid style. At a time when LBC is celebrating record audiences, it promises to become another unmissable moment in our schedule.”

LBC has appointed Rob Burley as Executive Editor for the new programme. Burley was previously Editor of BBC’s Live Political programmes – including The Andrew Marr Show.

Also joining the new team is Matt Harris, who returns to LBC from Newsnight as Programme Editor.

Tonight with Andrew Marr, will air Monday to Thursday, 6pm to 7pm, on LBC and will also be televised live on Global Player.

