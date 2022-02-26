Benedict Cumberbatch and Jeff Goldblum among newly announced SAG hosts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Benedict Cumberbatch and Jeff Goldblum among newly announced SAG hosts

By Press Association
February 26, 2022, 12:23 am
Benedict Cumberbatch, Jeff Goldblum and Lisa Kudrow among newly announced SAG hosts (Ian West/PA)
Benedict Cumberbatch, Jeff Goldblum and Lisa Kudrow among newly announced SAG hosts (Ian West/PA)

Benedict Cumberbatch, Jeff Goldblum and Lisa Kudrow are among the line up of new celebrity hosts to be announced for the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards.

Other big names on presenting duties at the 28th annual awards ceremony include Jessica Chastain, Salma Hayek, Reese Witherspoon and Selena Gomez.

Squid game star Jung Ho-Yeon will also present at the ceremony, which is due to take place this Sunday in Los Angeles.

Graham Norton Show – London
Jedd Goldblum is among the new set of big names due to present at the 28th SAG awards (Matt Crossick/PA)

Cumberbatch will be joined by his The Power Of The Dog co star Jesse Plemons, as well as Kerry Washington, Oscar Isaacs and Maggie Gyllenhaal.

It was previously announced that several casts nominated at this year’s awards would introduce clips of their films at the ceremony, including those of Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up, House Of Gucci and King Richard.

Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe, Ciaran Hinds and newcomer Jude Hill will introduce Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film Belfast, based in Northern Ireland during The Troubles.

The Good Liar Photocall – London
Dame Helen Mirren is due to receive this year’s SAG lifetime achievement award (Ian West/PA)

Fellow British talent Emilia Jones, who stars in Sian Heder’s CODA, will join her castmates to present the clip from the film.

Dame Helen Mirren is due to receive this year’s SAG lifetime achievement award and will be presented with it by her Collateral Beauty co-star Kate Winslet.

The SAG awards are due to take place at 1am UK time on Sunday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal