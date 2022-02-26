Benedict Cumberbatch and Jeff Goldblum among newly announced SAG hosts

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Benedict Cumberbatch, Jeff Goldblum and Lisa Kudrow are among the line up of new celebrity hosts to be announced for the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards.

Other big names on presenting duties at the 28th annual awards ceremony include Jessica Chastain, Salma Hayek, Reese Witherspoon and Selena Gomez.

Squid game star Jung Ho-Yeon will also present at the ceremony, which is due to take place this Sunday in Los Angeles.

Jedd Goldblum is among the new set of big names due to present at the 28th SAG awards (Matt Crossick/PA)

Cumberbatch will be joined by his The Power Of The Dog co star Jesse Plemons, as well as Kerry Washington, Oscar Isaacs and Maggie Gyllenhaal.

It was previously announced that several casts nominated at this year’s awards would introduce clips of their films at the ceremony, including those of Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up, House Of Gucci and King Richard.

Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe, Ciaran Hinds and newcomer Jude Hill will introduce Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film Belfast, based in Northern Ireland during The Troubles.

Dame Helen Mirren is due to receive this year’s SAG lifetime achievement award (Ian West/PA)

Fellow British talent Emilia Jones, who stars in Sian Heder’s CODA, will join her castmates to present the clip from the film.

Dame Helen Mirren is due to receive this year’s SAG lifetime achievement award and will be presented with it by her Collateral Beauty co-star Kate Winslet.

The SAG awards are due to take place at 1am UK time on Sunday.