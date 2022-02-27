ITV confirms thriller series Trigger Point will return for second series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
ITV confirms thriller series Trigger Point will return for second series

By Press Association
February 27, 2022, 10:03 pm
Vicky McClure plays the lead role in Trigger Point (Matt Crossick/PA)
ITV has announced its hit thriller Trigger Point will return for a second series in 2023.

Bafta-nominated actress Vicky McClure will reprise her lead role as Lana Washington, a bomb disposal operative working for the Metropolitan Police, in the new six-part series.

The first series of the ITV drama was produced by Line Of Duty creator Jed Mercurio and recently debuted to rave reviews.

Mercurio said: “Everyone at HTM Television is thrilled by the success of Trigger Point.

“Thanks to all our brilliant cast and crew, and especially to the viewers who watched in such large numbers.

“We’ve received unswerving support from ITV throughout the production and we are delighted to have been commissioned for a second series.”

The screenwriter and producer, whose successful series also include the political thriller Bodyguard and medical drama Bodies, was recently made an OBE for his services to TV drama.

His latest drama series was written by screenwriting newcomer Daniel Brierley, who said he was “honoured and excited” to be given the chance to continue the storyline of Lana Washington.

He added: “I feel there’s many more twists and turns in her future. It’s been thrilling to see how the public have responded to our show and I can’t wait to see what they will make of the next instalment!”

BFI and Radio Times Television Festival
Line Of Duty creator Jed Mercurio has produced the new thriller Trigger Point (Ian West/PA)

Trigger Point focuses on the “explosive officers who risk their lives daily on ‘the long walk’ towards danger”, ITV has said.

According to the broadcaster, the first episode of the series has been watched by nearly 11 million viewers and the show is currently averaging more than nine million viewers for episodes one to four across ITV, ITV Hub and BritBox.

Polly Hill, head of drama for ITV, said: “I am so delighted to see Trigger Point return. Vicky is stunning as Lana and it’s brilliantly produced by Jed and HTM, but I also want to congratulate Daniel for his scripts.

“To have held the audience in a state of tension for six hours so brilliantly, you can’t believe it’s his first show.

“I can’t wait to see where series two takes Lana and her team.”

The first series of Trigger Point is available to view on ITV Hub and BritBox.

