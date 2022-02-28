Oti Mabuse to embark on first UK tour with I Am Here

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Oti Mabuse to embark on first UK tour with I Am Here

By Press Association
February 28, 2022, 12:03 am
Oti Mabuse to embark on first UK tour (Zac Cooke/PA)
Oti Mabuse to embark on first UK tour (Zac Cooke/PA)

Oti Mabuse is due to embark on her first ever UK tour to perform her stage show I Am Here.

The Dancing On Ice judge will give more than 50 performances at venues around the country in a show that celebrates her journey from her home of South Africa to professional dancer.

Mabuse previously spent seven years as a professional dancer on BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing, before announcing her departure from the show earlier this month.

I Am Here is a ‘whirlwind’ celebration of her inspirations and influences and includes mesmerising Jives, pumping Sambas, and traditional South African dances (Zac Cooke/PA)

I Am Here is a “whirlwind” celebration of her inspirations and influences and includes jives, sambas, and traditional South African dances.

Mabuse is regarded as one of the most successful South African dancers in the world, having choreographed critically acclaimed musicals.

She will take the show to UK cities including Cardiff, Edinburgh, Nottingham, Belfast, Salford, Sheffield, Brighton and London.

Dancing On Ice 2022
Mabuse is regarded as one of the most successful South African dancers in the world, having choreographed critically acclaimed musicals (Zac Cooke/PA)

The dancer recently performed an adapted routine from her show on Dancing On Ice which was choreographed by skating legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

Former Olympic ice skating duo Torvill, 64, and Dean, 63, have been judges on Dancing On Ice since the show returned in 2018 after a four-year break.

Mabuse’s UK tour begins in April and tickets are available now.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]