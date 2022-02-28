All the winners from the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
All the winners from the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards

By Press Association
February 28, 2022, 4:36 am
All the winners from the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Dame Helen Mirren received the lifetime achievement award at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild awards, on a night that saw barely any British success.

Several presenters and award recipients used the platform to express solidarity with the people of Ukraine during the ongoing conflict.

Here are all the winners from the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards:

– Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role – Will Smith (King Richard)

– Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role – Jessica Chastain (The Eyes Of Tammy Faye)

– Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role – Troy Kotsur (CODA)

– Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role – Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

– Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture – CODA

– Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series – Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

– Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series – Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)

– Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series – Lee Jung-Jae (Squid Game)

– Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series – Jung Ho-Yeon (Squid Game)

– Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series – Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

– Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series – Jean Smart (Hacks)

– Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series – Succession

– Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series – Ted Lasso

– Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture – No Time To Die

– Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series – Squid Game

– The 57th Annual SAG Life Achievement Award – Dame Helen Mirren

