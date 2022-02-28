Peaky Blinders’ send-off for Helen McCrory draws 3.8m viewers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Peaky Blinders’ send-off for Helen McCrory draws 3.8m viewers

By Press Association
February 28, 2022, 12:13 pm
(Alamy/PA)
The return of Peaky Blinders and its send-off for late star Helen McCrory gave the show its biggest series launch to date, the BBC has said.

The hit crime drama returned for its sixth and final series on Sunday night, less than a year after the death of McCrory, who starred as Shelby family matriarch Polly Gray.

She died from cancer aged 52 last April.

The episode drew 3.8 million viewers in the overnight ratings, beating 3.7 million for the series five launch in August 2019.

Sunday night’s episode addressed McCrory’s absence by writing her death into the plotline.

Tommy Shelby, played by Cillian Murphy, could be seen coming to terms with the consequences of his actions as a cart of dead bodies was delivered to his door.

After he opened the body bags while crying, the scene cut to a portrait of Polly, implying she was among the victims.

While watching the bodies burn in a memorial service, Polly’s son Michael, played by Finn Cole, said: “Mum, it was the ambitions and strategies of one man that caused this.

“And I swear on the devil of the almighty God, no matter what it takes, no matter how many lies I have to tell, I will take revenge on Tommy Shelby.”

The rest of the episode saw the various rivalries within the Shelby family come to the fore as they came to terms with Polly’s death.

At the end of the programme, a tribute appeared on screen saying: “Dedicated to the memory of Helen McCrory OBE ‘Polly Gray’.”

