Police arrest four after actress Chelsea Halfpenny makes hit-and-run appeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Police arrest four after actress Chelsea Halfpenny makes hit-and-run appeal

By Press Association
March 1, 2022, 10:25 am
Chelsea Halfpenny, who made an appeal for witnesses after her grandfather was badly hurt in a hit-and-run (Ian West/PA)
Chelsea Halfpenny, who made an appeal for witnesses after her grandfather was badly hurt in a hit-and-run (Ian West/PA)

Police have arrested four men after Emmerdale actress Chelsea Halfpenny made an emotional plea to find whoever was responsible for a hit-and-run on her 85-year-old grandfather.

Northumbria Police said the victim remained critically ill in hospital after he was knocked down in the Leam Lane area of Gateshead at around 7.30pm on Friday.

Ms Halfpenny, who is best known for playing young mum Amy Wyatt in Emmerdale, made an emotional plea for witnesses, and branded those responsible as “scum”.

Writing on Facebook over the weekend, she said: “There are four lads who all have mams, dads, aunties, uncles, and friends so there are a lot of people in a very small area that have information on what happened last night.

“Do the right thing. You have left somebody in a critical condition. You will be found.”

On Tuesday, Northumbria Police said four men aged 30, 25, 23 and 18 have been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and the oldest man remained in custody.

A spokesman said: “The victim remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

“Officers are continuing to carry out a range of inquiries into the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force’s Tell Us Something page on its website, to call 101 or email 2367@northumbria.pnn.police.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal