It’s A Sin and We Are Lady Parts among shows nominated for RTS awards

It’s A Sin and We Are Lady Parts are among the hit programmes nominated for Royal Television Society (RTS) awards.

The BBC leads the pack with 30 nominations across 24 categories, with its main network BBC One competing for the channel of the year gong against ITV and Sky Arts.

The awards ceremony, which will be hosted by comedian Nish Kumar, is returning as an in-person event for the first time since 2019 and will take place on March 29 in central London.

Congratulations to all the nominees of the RTS Programme Awards 2022, in partnership with @audionetwork. See the full list of nominations here: https://t.co/vMmHEb5JnY #RTSAwards pic.twitter.com/6g05PzI4aS — Royal Television Society (@RTS_media) March 3, 2022

The Channel 4 series It’s A Sin, written and created by Queer As Folk and Doctor Who screenwriter Russell T Davies, tracked a group of gay men and their friends as they navigated the UK’s HIV/Aids crisis throughout the 80s and early 90s.

The show has six nominations, including a nod for Davies in the drama writer category.

Years and Years singer Olly Alexander and Callum Scott Howells, who starred in It’s A Sin as Ritchie Tozer and Colin Morris-Jones, are both nominated for the male actor award alongside Tahar Rahim from crime drama The Serpent.

Keeley Hawes, who plays Ritchie’s mother, is competing for the female actor prize against Sharlene Whyte from crime drama Stephen, and Gabrielle Creevy for her role in the comedy In My Skin.

The Channel 4 comedy We Are Lady Parts, which follows a Muslim female punk band named Lady Parts as they try to find success, has received four nominations.

Anjana Vasan, who played a PhD student and the band’s lead guitar player in the show, is up for both the breakthrough award and the female comedy performance gong.

We Are Lady Parts has also been recognised in the scripted comedy and comedy writer categories for the show’s creator Nida Manzoor.

Winner of the 2021 breakthrough award Mae Martin has been nominated for the comedy writer award with Joe Hampson for their series Feel Good, which Martin also stars in alongside Charlotte Ritchie.

The writers behind Motherland – Holly Walsh, Helen Serafinowicz and Barunka O’Shaughnessy – are also up for the gong.

The Graham Norton Show is nominated in the comedy entertainment category (Matt Crossick/PA)

The Graham Norton Show, The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan and The Last Leg are all nominated in the comedy entertainment category.

Coronation Street, Casualty and Hollyoaks will compete for the soap and continuing drama award.

Chair of the awards Kenton Allen said: “Despite the unprecedented challenges the last two years have presented every single one of us, the sheer talent and amazing professionalism from UK creatives both in front of and behind the camera has truly shone through.

“This year’s nominees are incredible examples of the phenomenal skills and world-class talent working in UK television. A huge congratulations to all those nominated.

“We’re really looking forward to gathering, in real life, to celebrate our wonderful industry at the RTS Programme Awards for the first time since those halcyon days of 2019.”