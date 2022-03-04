Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley happy with the focus on her character’s journey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment TV & Film

Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley happy with the focus on her character’s journey

By Press Association
March 4, 2022, 3:29 pm
Simone Ashley plays Kate Sharma in series two of Netflix hit Bridgerton (Liam Daniel/Netflix/PA)
Simone Ashley plays Kate Sharma in series two of Netflix hit Bridgerton (Liam Daniel/Netflix/PA)

Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley said she’s happy the show focuses on her character’s “journey” rather than her “heritage”.

The 26-year-old plays Kate Sharma in series two of the hit period drama. She also plays Olivia Hanan in Sex Education.

Bridgerton, based on the series of books of the same name by Julia Quinn, follows eight siblings as they attempt to find love in Regency-era England.

Speaking to Tatler magazine, British-Indian actress Ashley said she is impressed no one talks about her character’s heritage in the show.

“Kate comes from India but what I love is no one comments on that. You follow the character’s journey, not her heritage,” she said.

Bridgerton became the most watched show on Netflix when it was released on Christmas Day 2020, thanks in part to its risqué scenes and opulent costumes and sets.

Ashley was new to the show for its second series and, reflecting on joining after it had already gained such popularity, she said: “I’ve heard it described as being like the new girl at school but everyone was really welcoming.”

Ashley and her on-screen lover Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey, take the lead in series two – filling the shoes of Regé-Jean Paige and Phoebe Dynevor, whose characters’ love story dominated series one.

Jonathan Bailey
Bailey featured in series one alongside Phoebe Dynevor who plays his on-screen sister Daphne Bridgerton (Liam Daniel/Netflix/PA)

Bailey, 33, featured as Dynevor’s on-screen brother in the first series but now takes over the lead role.

Speaking to Tatler, he said: “It feels like you’re taking the torch and next season it will be someone else’s turn. We’re like a rugby team.”

Bailey also joked about the comically large sideburns his character has.

“As for my sideburns, they’ve developed personalities of their own, like the Spice Girls,” he said.

The second series of Bridgerton will be on Netflix from March 25.

The April issue of Tatler featuring the full interview with Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey is on sale now.

