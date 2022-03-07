BBC News programme ‘breached’ Ofcom broadcast standards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
BBC News programme ‘breached’ Ofcom broadcast standards

By Press Association
March 7, 2022, 5:19 pm
BBC (Ian West/PA)
BBC (Ian West/PA)

A BBC News programme has been found to have breached “broadcast standards” due to it featuring an inaccurate statement which was not acknowledged or corrected on air, Ofcom has said.

The media watchdog revealed the results of an investigation into a segment on BBC News At Six which aired on February 26 hosted by Sophie Raworth.

During a live report from Holyrood, the BBC’s former Scotland editor Sarah Smith inaccurately said Alex Salmond had called for Nicola Sturgeon’s resignation as First Minister of Scotland at a parliamentary committee.

Alba Party annual conference
BBC reporter Sarah Smith inaccurately said Alex Salmond had called for Nicola Sturgeon to resign (Jane Barlow/PA)

Smith said: “Alex Salmond said he believes Nicola Sturgeon has misled Parliament and broken the Ministerial Code, which he thinks means she should resign”.

But Mr Salmond had not called for Ms Sturgeon’s resignation and had told the inquiry that he had no doubt that Ms Sturgeon had broken the Ministerial Code, but added “it is not for me to suggest what the consequences should be.”

The BBC accepted the news report was “not duly accurate” and said it had taken what it considered to be “appropriate action to mitigate the error”.

This included a clarification on the reporters Twitter page, a correction posted on the BBC’s corrections and clarifications website alongside a summary of action being taken, and making clear on the BBC News At 10 programme that Mr Salmond had stopped short of calling for Ms Sturgeon’s resignation.

However, on Monday, Ofcom ruled the corporation was in breach of “broadcast standards” because they failed to acknowledge and correct the mistake on-air.

In a statement, Ofcom said: “News must be reported with due accuracy.

“This programme broke our rules by including a significant inaccurate statement that was not acknowledged or corrected on air.

“Our investigation also uncovered differences between the BBC’s published final decision on the programme and its response to a particular complainant.

“The BBC must be transparent in how it handles and resolves complaints, and we will consider this case as part of our review of BBC regulation.”

Ofcom also said their investigation found BBC editorial guidelines around on-air corrections “do not clearly reflect” their requirements.

The watchdog added that the BBC should “amend its editorial guidelines” and they “intended to discuss” the matter with the corporation as a “priority”.

In a statement, the BBC said: “We accept the decision.

“We are absolutely committed to transparency around complaints and we always seek to correct any issues as swiftly as possible.

“We will reflect on the findings and, of course, if there is more we can do to explain how we make our judgments on complaints then we will look at that.”

