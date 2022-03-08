Singer Miguel: BBC’s new streetwear competition will be gritty not glamorous

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment TV & Film

Singer Miguel: BBC’s new streetwear competition will be gritty not glamorous

By Press Association
March 8, 2022, 12:02 am
The Drop – Blondey, Clara Amfo, Miguel, Marc Jacques Burton (Jon Shard)
The Drop – Blondey, Clara Amfo, Miguel, Marc Jacques Burton (Jon Shard)

Singer Miguel has said the BBC’s new streetwear competition will be “true to life” and show the “gritty” side of the industry rather than the glitz and glamour.

The upcoming BBC Three show, titled The Drop, will see nine up-and-coming creatives go head-to-head for the chance to have their streetwear brand stocked by major retail company Flannels.

Grammy-winning artist Miguel will act as executive producer as well as leading the judging panel alongside artist Blondey McCoy and fashion designer Marc Jacques Burton.

The show will see nine up-and-coming creatives compete for a major prize (Jon Shard/Renowned Films/BBC)

Miguel said: “First and foremost, I think it’s true to life and gritty. We purposely didn’t make it like glitzy and glamorous, although ultimately we wanted the prize to be authentic.

“We wanted each of our contestants to be real people with real brands in different stages and have a real perspective.

“We wanted the prize to be something that was real – a real opportunity with a legitimate brick and mortar retailer where you can build a relationship just like any one of the successful brands that you see in stores would have to do.”

He added: “We believe that our contestants and our winner will benefit in the long term if they continue on their path and I feel really happy to have approached it with those intentions.

“I think we stay true to our goal and I’m looking forward to seeing our creatives really flourish. I really feel good about that as a co-executive producer of the show.”

The series, which will be hosted by Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo, will “capture the cultural synergy between fashion, music, sport, celebrity and business”.

The show will see the creatives compete in challenges to test their ability (Renowned Films/BBC)

Miguel explained that the show will see the designers go through challenges intended to “help some amazing talent level up their business”.

He added that the aim is to find the “strongest and most prepared” creative who they felt would be the new “most impactful designer in the UK”.

“We found some incredible talent and not just incredible talent but people with incredible vision and with a lot of purpose behind what they wanted to create so it was a real joy”, the singer added.

Miguel, who has his own sustainable fashion brand S1C, said he wanted to bring his own personal experience of how challenging it is to produce a piece of clothing from idea to getting it manufactured.

He added: “Ultimately, I really want to help bring sustainability to the forefront. And with education, more and more of our youth who are the next market are going to be the people with purchase power in the next ten years and they’re going to be making decisions.

“So, we were able to prep the soil with our creatives for a more sustainable market.”

The Drop is due to launch on March 14 at 9pm on BBC Three and iPlayer.

