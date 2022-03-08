Miguel on how Manchester reminds him of his native LA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Miguel on how Manchester reminds him of his native LA

By Press Association
March 8, 2022, 12:04 am
Miguel stars on The Drop (Renowned Films/Jon Shard/PA)
Singer Miguel has said he felt at home in Manchester while filming his BBC fashion programme because it shares the “laid-back pace” of his native Los Angeles.

The American star features as a judge on The Drop, a competition looking to find “the UK’s next big global streetwear brand”.

The competitors will go head-to-head for the chance to have their first line stocked by a major UK retailer.

Miguel with host Clara Amfo on The Drop (Renowned Films/PA)

Grammy award-winner Miguel, 36, said he had performed in Manchester before but never spent more than a day exploring the city.

He said: “Here I was for a little more than a month in Manchester, and it was fun.

“Amazing college community. I got a lot of college energy. But then you have the city centre, which is bustling.

“It’s such an eclectic reminder of home – I’m from LA.

“I think the pace is what made it easy for me because Los Angeles has a little more laid-back pace so I really felt at home in Manchester. It felt like home.

“The pace was right, good food, good vibes, I had my homies. I already had a little community because these are my judges. It was dope.”

Host Clara Amfo with judges Blondey, Miguel and Marc Jacques Burton (Renowned Films/Jon Shard/PA)

The programme sees Miguel mentoring up-and-coming creatives but the singer admitted he was a “bad influence”.

He said: “I don’t know if anyone wants me to be their mentor ever again. I hope I did an alright job but I’m kind of a bad influence.

“Because overall I’m always like, ‘Just do what the f*** you want and you believe in, and just believe in it’.

“It’s like a blanket belief but by and large most of the people who have done anything impactful were sort of delusional.

“And I’m the guy who is like: ‘Yo, be delusional about your shit. Believe it and find people who are just as delusional as you are.’

“There’s that saying that reality is whatever delusion you choose.”

The Drop launches on March 14 at 9pm on BBC Three and iPlayer.

