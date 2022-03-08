Susanna Reid praises ‘inspirational’ Kate Garraway on International Women’s Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Susanna Reid praises ‘inspirational’ Kate Garraway on International Women’s Day

By Press Association
March 8, 2022, 3:49 pm
Susanna Reid praises ‘inspirational’ Kate Garraway on International Women’s Day (Ian West/PA)
Susanna Reid praises 'inspirational' Kate Garraway on International Women's Day (Ian West/PA)

Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid has praised her “absolutely incredible” ITV colleague Kate Garraway for navigating “tricky” home life during the pandemic.

Reid, 51, said she is “lucky to work with some incredible women” on the breakfast show, but singled out Garraway as particularly inspiring.

Garraway, 54, recently released a follow-up documentary to her award-winning programme which follows her family’s life after her husband Derek Draper became seriously ill with Covid-19.

Appearing on Loose Women on International Women’s Day on Tuesday, Reid said: “I am really lucky to work with some incredible women on Good Morning Britain: Ranvir Singh; Charlotte Hawkins; and the amazing Kate Garraway, who I think is one of the inspirational women that a lot of people have looked too.

“I mean, my goodness, we have all navigated our way through the pandemic but nobody with such a tricky home life as Kate with poor Derek and the way that he is affected.

“She is absolutely incredible. How she’s carried on coming to work and being a great mum and a great partner to her amazing husband is really inspirational.”

Reid and Garraway were among 27 female TV stars from Good Morning Britain, Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women who joined together to mark International Women’s Day this year.

They were pictured dressed in different shades of red, pink, maroon and orange to celebrate the occasion.

Together, they have achieved 18 National Television Awards, five Royal Television Society awards and four Baftas.

