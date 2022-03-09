New Bridgerton trailer teases Regency-era glamour and a heated love triangle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New Bridgerton trailer teases Regency-era glamour and a heated love triangle

By Press Association
March 9, 2022, 6:07 pm
The new season will be released on March 25 (Liam Daniel/Netflix)
The new season will be released on March 25 (Liam Daniel/Netflix)

A new trailer for the highly anticipated second season of Bridgerton sees the return of Regency-era glamour and a heated love triangle.

The hit Netflix show, based on a series of books of the same name by Julia Quinn, follows the eight siblings of the Bridgerton family as they attempt to find love.

The upcoming series of the period drama will centre around the family’s eldest son Viscount Anthony Bridgerton as he appears to get caught up in a love triangle between Kate Sharma and her sister Edwina.

The trailer opens in dramatic fashion with the mother of the Bridgerton children announcing that this is the season that Anthony, played by Jonathan Bailey, intends to find a wife.

As many elegant young ladies present themselves to him, he looks to court Edwina (Charithra Chandran) but must first get the approval of her sister Kate (Sex Education’s Simone Ashley).

But the course of true love did never run smoothly as longing glances and lingering touches can be seen between Anthony and Kate, with her asking: “I want my sister to be happy, can you make her happy?”

The trailer also sees the return of the show’s anonymous gossip writer Lady Whistledown, voiced by Dame Julie Andrews.

Bridgerton
Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma and Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma are newcomers to the show (Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Her pondering commentary continues as she asks in the teaser: “What happens when duty is in conflict with the heart’s true desire?”

Nicola Coughlan will also reprise her role as Penelope Featherington, who was revealed to be the allusive figure behind the Lady Whistledown character at the end of the first season.

It seems she also faces trouble on the horizon as the Queen can be seen saying: “Her words carry far too much import. We must entrap the scribbler.”

Fans will also be able to look forward to more glamourous ballroom scenes, extravagant costumes and dramatic moments, including a fall by Anthony into a river.

Bridgerton
Nicola Coughlan and Claudia Jessie will reprise their roles as Penelope Featherington and Eloise Bridgerton respectively (Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Bridgerton became the most-watched show on Netflix when it was released on Christmas Day 2020, thanks to its risque scenes and opulent costumes and sets.

At the time the streaming giant said the show was viewed by a record 82 million households in 28 days.

The first season followed the development of a steamy romance between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings (Rege-Jean Page).

Daphne will be back for the new series to offer advice to her older brother Anthony, but her now husband Simon will not be returning.

The new season, produced by Shonda Rhimes, will be released on the streaming site on March 25.

