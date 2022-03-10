Lucas and Walliams to impersonate Miley and Billy Ray Cyrus in comedy special

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Matt Lucas and David Walliams will impersonate Miley Cyrus and her famous father Billy Ray as part of their comedy sketch show Rock Profile when it returns for a one-off Red Nose Day special later this month.

Rock Profile, written by and starring Lucas, 48, and Walliams, 50, first aired in 1999 on UK Play before moving to BBC Two in 2002.

The show consisted of a series of spoof interviews where Jamie Theakston – playing himself – interviewed Lucas and Walliams as they portrayed caricatures of well-known musicians.

Lucas and Walliams wrote and starred in Rock Profile before becoming widely known for their comedy sketch show Little Britain (Yui Mok/PA)

In the upcoming Rock Profile special, Vernon Kay will take over Theakston’s original role and will be interviewing some familiar faces, played by Lucas and Walliams.

The interviewees will be in the recording studio preparing for the release of the Comic Relief single, a version of Whitney Houston’s The Greatest Love Of All.

In aid of Comic Relief, Lucas and Walliams will take on the role of artists including Adele, Post Malone, Lady Gaga and Lewis Capaldi.

Speaking about the special, Lucas said: “It’s been really fun giving the Rock Profile treatment to a host of stars who weren’t even twinkles in our eyes when we first did the show nearly 25 years ago.”

Walliams added: “It has been a blast working with Matt on Rock Profile again. I can’t wait for everyone to see our brand new characters.”

The third and final series of Rock Profile was made available in 2009 on the website Funny Or Die. In the final series Theakston was replaced as host by Dermot O’Leary.

Lucas and Walliams will be taking on the role of stars such as Adele, Post Malone and Lady Gaga for the Rock Profile special (BBC/PA)

Kay said: “I have been watching David and Matt’s sketches for as long as I can remember, so I am super excited to get to be part of one myself.

“Thankfully I will be playing myself in Rock Profile, so I’ll be saving David or Matt the embarrassment of attempting my accent.

“To be taking part all in the name of Comic Relief makes this even better, as the work they do is super important.

“If we can make a few people laugh and raise some money, then we have done our job. I can’t wait to see what David and Matt have in store for me.”

The Rock Profile special will air as part of The Red Nose Day night of TV on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on March 18 at 7pm.