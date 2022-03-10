Martin Compston on using his native accent in Our House

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Martin Compston on using his native accent in Our House

By Press Association
March 10, 2022, 12:47 pm
Martin Compston has spoken about using his native Scottish accent in recent projects (Matt Crossick/PA)
Martin Compston has said he thinks using his native Scottish accent helps make characters appear more charming.

The actor, originally from Greenock, is best known for playing the role of Detective Inspector Steve Arnott, who is English, in BBC drama Line Of Duty.

He regularly disguises his strong accent for the characters he plays on TV, but his latest role, in ITV drama Our House, allows him to use his own accent.

The 37-year-old, who plays Bram Lawson, told ITV’s Lorraine: “When you start a project like that, it’s just easier to use your own voice.”

Our House follows Fi Lawson as she discovers that all of her belongings have been removed from her house and new occupants have moved in.

The situation worsens when Fi is unable to contact her estranged husband, Bram, and their children.

Compston described the show as “a classic ITV thriller – you know Suburbia, a bit creepy”.

He also said he thinks the Scottish accent helps make characters appear more charming.

“For Bram, on paper he does some terrible, terrible things so we kind of needed to make him charming and I think the Scottish accent kind of helps with that a wee bit,” he said.

Speaking about his heritage, Compston said how happy he is to be a part of forthcoming Amazon series The Rig.

The show, which is due for release later this year, was filmed entirely in Scotland.

He said: “It was great to work on something in Scotland with such ambition, so I’m excited for it.”

The Rig
Martin Compston stars in forthcoming Amazon Prime series The Rig, which was filmed entirely in his native Scotland (Amazon Prime Video/PA)

Compston revealed that he got his Canadian co-star, Emily Hampshire, hooked on Irn-Bru – a Scottish carbonated soft drink – during the filming of the show.

“She’s obsessed with soda, so she’s always got a diet Coke in her hand, so I said ‘Look, if you’re in Scotland and you’ve got a can of something in your hand all the time, it really should be an Irn-Bru’.

“So I got her one to sip and she was hooked!” he said.

Compston is also involved in making a new BBC documentary in Scotland, for which he said he is “tentatively learning Gaelic”.

He told Lorraine: “We were talking about where does Gaelic sit in modern Scotland and then we took it to the BBC and it really evolved from there.

“Just going around, meeting as many people as I can, seeing places, but really trying to find out what it is in modern Scotland.”

