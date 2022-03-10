ITV unveils new reality game show set in Greece

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
ITV unveils new reality game show set in Greece

By Press Association
March 10, 2022, 4:15 pm
ITV unveils new reality game show set in Greece (Ian West/PA)
ITV has announced a new reality game show called Loaded In Paradise.

The broadcaster has said the action-packed series will see party-loving pairs island-hop across the Aegean Islands in Greece in a race to take control of and spend 50,000 euros.

The reality series will start with five pairs and a gold card topped up with money, but only one couple can be in control at any time, ITV has said.

The aim of the adrenaline-fuelled game is for the pairs to hunt down the card, which is injected with cash daily, and spend it on a wild trip.

Every 48 hours, a luxury safehouse dotted across the Aegean islands will open, where the pairs have to reconvene and viewers will see the drama unfold.

On the final leg of the chase, there will be a “big twist” as everyone chases the gold card one final time, ITV announced.

The 60-minute episodes will air on ITVX with plans for it to later land on ITV2.

Paul Mortimer, ITV’s Director of Reality & Acquisitions and Controller, said: “Loaded In Paradise brings a fun and fast-paced new format to our viewers which fits our ongoing strategy to drive new, young audiences in streaming.”

In addition, the broadcaster revealed ITV2’s Weekender franchise has been renewed for a 10-part series in Kavos, Greece.

Every episode follows two groups of young people enjoying a long weekend of partying alongside holiday reps who lead the trip.

ITV’s commissioning editor Satmohan Panesar, who commissioned both series, said: “Loaded In Paradise’s heady mix of chase, money and fun will make for an exhilarating new reality format.

“As for Weekender… we’ve missed the high jinks of our reps and holidaymakers – Kavos is the perfect destination to get back to the party.”

Dan Adamson, managing director of Twofour, added: “We are incredibly proud of the long-running Weekender series and excited we’ll be back partying in a new location as we move the brand forward.”

