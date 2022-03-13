Dancing On Ice finalists chosen as Covid-hit Holly Willoughby misses show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dancing On Ice finalists chosen as Covid-hit Holly Willoughby misses show

By Press Association
March 13, 2022, 9:32 pm
Pussycat Dolls star Kimberly Wyatt, ballroom professional Brendan Cole and performer Regan Gascoigne are through to the final of Dancing On Ice.

The semi-final took place in the absence of presenter Holly Willoughby, who tested positive for Covid-19, meaning Phillip Schofield hosted the show alone.

BMX Olympic medal winner Kye Whyte and The Vamps singer Connor Ball were both knocked out of the competition in the skate-off, which was won by Wyatt.

The final will take place in two weeks.

The celebrity contestants began their semi-final by showing off their ability to skate solo – a challenge which was won by Wyatt, who then went on to score the full 40 points in her second performance.

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Brendan Cole scored 39 out of 40 in his second performance, while singer and dancer Gascoigne scored the full 40.

Schofield wished his friend and co-host Willoughby well at the start of Sunday night’s show.

He said: “As you can see, Holly isn’t here tonight.

“We found out just a few hours ago that she’s tested positive for Covid.

“I know what it’s like to watch this show from home. It is really weird. Holly, get well soon. Lots of love.”

Earlier on Sunday an ITV spokesman confirmed Willoughby had tested positive for the virus and was unable to host the show.

