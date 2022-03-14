Bafta winners score double following Critics Choice Awards success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Bafta winners score double following Critics Choice Awards success

By Press Association
March 14, 2022, 2:50 am
Bafta winners score double following Critics Choice Awards success (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Bafta winners score double following Critics Choice Awards success (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Several big winners at this year’s Baftas continued their successes across the pond at the Critics Choice Awards (CCA) after scoring themselves double wins.

The Power Of The Dog, Will Smith, Troy Kotsur and Ariana DeBose all won equivalent awards at the ceremonies in London and Los Angeles, which both took place on Sunday – two weeks out from the Oscars.

27th Annual Critics Choice Awards – Press Room
Smith bested British favourite Benedict Cumberbatch twice in one evening, beating him in the best actor category at both the CCA and Baftas (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jane Campion’s dark western scored the CCA’s major prize of best picture, after having also won the Bafta for best picture.

Campion was also handed the award for best director at both the CCA and Baftas, fending off Sir Kenneth Branagh in the category.

Taking to the stage she said it was “absolutely stunning” to be nominated alongside “so many incredible women” and thanked cast members and Netflix.

Smith also bested British favourite Benedict Cumberbatch twice in one evening, beating him in the best actor category at both the CCA and Baftas.

The actor attended the ceremony with tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams, whose father he plays in the film, saying the pair “defined the American dream”.

“Thank you for entrusting to me with your story what you were able to do… you inspired everyone in this room, everyone in this country and everyone around the world,” he told them in his acceptance speech.

Britain Critics Choice Awards – Winners Walk
DeBose was named best actress for her turn as Anita in West Side Story (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

“You all define the American dream, you represent the best of what we all hope this country and this world can be.”

Kotsur, who won both CCA and Bafta awards for best supporting actor for his part in Coda, joked the honours were “two birds with one stone”.

Accepting the CCA prize virtually he said his “spirit is there with you all”.

DeBose was named best actress for her turn as Anita in West Side Story at both ceremonies.

Addressing her fellow category nominees at the CCA she said: “You’re all so stinking glorious, you inspire me.”

Despite the overall lack of British success at the Baftas this year, Oscar winning costume designer Jenny Beavan claimed best costume design at both events for her work on Disney’s Cruella.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]