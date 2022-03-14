Critics Choice Awards winners in full

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Critics Choice Awards winners in full

By Press Association
March 14, 2022, 5:58 am
Critics Choice Awards winners in full (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Critics Choice Awards winners in full (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Here is the full list of winners for the 27th Critics Choice awards:

Best Picture – The Power of the Dog

Best Director – Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Best Actor – Will Smith (King Richard)

Best Actress – Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Best Acting Ensemble – Belfast

Best Comedy Feature – Licorice Pizza

Best Animated Feature – The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Best Foreign Language Film  – Drive My Car

Best Supporting Actress – Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Best Supporting Actor – Troy Kotsur (Coda)

Best Original Screenplay – Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Best Adapted Screenplay – Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Best Young Actor/Actress – Jude Hill (Belfast)

Bes Visual Effects – Dune

Best Cinematography – The Power of the Dog

Best Production Design – Dune

Best Costume Design – Jenny Beavan (Cruella)

Best Hair And Makeup – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Best Editing – West Side Story

Best Song – No Time to Die (No Time To Die)

Best Score – Hans Zimmer (Dune)

Best TV drama series – Succession

Best Comedy Series – Ted Lasso

Best Limited Series – Mare of Easttown

Best Actor In A Drama Series – Lee Jung-Jae (Squid Game)

Best Actress In A Drama Series – Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Best Actress In A Comedy Series – Jean Smart (Hacks)

Best Actor In A Comedy Series – Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Best Actor In A Limited Series Or Made For TV Movie – Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Best Actress In A Limited Series Or Made For TV Movie – Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)

Best Supporting Actress In A Drama Series – Sarah Snook (Succession)

Best Supporting Actor In A Drama Series – Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Best Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series – Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Best Supporting Actor In A Drama Series – Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Best Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television – Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Best Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television – Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)

Best Animated Series – What If…?

Best Foreign Language Series – Squid Game

Best Movie Made For Television – Oslo

Best Talk Show – Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Best Comedy Special – Bo Burnham: Inside

Lifetime Achievement Award – Billy Crystal

SeeHer Award – Halle Berry

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]