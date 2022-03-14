Micheal Ward says Blue Story controversy helped ‘push the film’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Micheal Ward says Blue Story controversy helped ‘push the film’

By Press Association
March 14, 2022, 11:32 am
Micheal Ward plays Jamie Tovell in the Netflix reboot of Top Boy (Ian West/PA)
Micheal Ward plays Jamie Tovell in the Netflix reboot of Top Boy (Ian West/PA)

Micheal Ward has reflected on 2019 film Blue Story saying ultimately the “controversy helped push the film”.

Ward, 24, rose to prominence after starring as Jamie Tovell in the Netflix reboot of Top Boy and later secured a role in Blue Story, which followed the rivalry between two postcode gangs in London.

In a new interview with GQ Hype, Ward opened up about the controversy surrounding Blue Story after the film was temporarily pulled from cinemas in 2019 due to violence at screenings.

Ward said: “At the time I was filming in America. I remember waking up and hearing all of this, and I was so upset.

“You have to understand, it’s my first movie. It’s my first movie in the cinema. This is my moment on the big screen.

“I was phoning everyone trying to ﬁgure out what’s going on. But, at the end of the day, all of that controversy helped push the film.”

Blue Story, directed by Rapman (real name Andrew Onwubolu), was later reinstalled in cinemas and in 2020 Ward was named the winner of the EE Rising Star award at the Bafta film awards.

The actor also revealed what can be expected from the upcoming second season of Top Boy.

Top Boy UK Premiere – London
Drake, Ashley Walters, Micheal Ward and Little Simz attending the UK premiere of Top Boy at the Hackney Picturehouse in London (Ian West/PA)

He said: “This season has been a mad learning curve but everything just makes sense. Jamie this season is building a lot of bridges that were broken in the last, although they’re not all entirely his fault.”

He added: “When you’re involved in that life, that’s your duty now. It’s either you’re going to let it eat you up, or you’re going to get back on your feet and fight back. You see a lot more of that this season.”

Top Boy was first broadcast on Channel 4 in 2011, with a second season following in 2013. Following interest from Canadian rapper Drake, Top Boy was rebooted and relaunched on Netflix in 2019, with the second series arriving on the streaming service on March 18.

The full interview with Micheal Ward is available online in GQ Hype.

