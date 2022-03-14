Laura Whitmore reveals similarities between Love Island and Bake Off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Laura Whitmore reveals similarities between Love Island and Bake Off

By Press Association
March 14, 2022, 2:58 pm
Laura Whitmore has revealed the similarities between Love Island and the Great British Bake Off ahead of taking part in the baking show for Stand Up To Cancer (Ian West/PA)
Laura Whitmore has revealed the similarities between Love Island and the Great British Bake Off ahead of taking part in the baking show for Stand Up To Cancer (Ian West/PA)

Laura Whitmore has revealed there are some similarities between Love Island and The Great British Bake Off, ahead of competing on the baking show in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.

The Love Island presenter is joining a host of celebrities including Emma Willis, Oti Mabuse, Sir Mo Farah and Alex Horne to compete for a star baker apron during The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off 2022 five-part series.

Speaking ahead of the competition, Whitmore, 36, said: “I think they’re both entertainment shows, and they both involve a lot of challenges, and lots of tasty items so actually there are many similarities – who would’ve thought it?

Whitmore is competing with a host of famous faces to raise money for Stand Up To Cancer (Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions/PA)

“But there’s not much culinary stuff on Love island, beyond breakfast. You don’t really see them eat, because they eat off camera.

“Have there ever been bakers who have fallen in love with each other on the show? I don’t think it’s that kind of show.”

She added: “But I suppose the thing that unites them is that they’re both entertainment shows, and I think the news is quite hard to watch, and there’s lots of negativity out there, so it’s nice to have shows that are fun and entertaining and for the family.

“Believe it or not, I know lots of families that all watch Love Island together. I can imagine watching Love Island with your grandmother may be slightly awkward!”

Whitmore will be up against a range of competitors in the tent including comedian Alex Horne who has been less than confident about his baking ability.

Horne, 43, said: “I cannot bake. I have never baked. My children can bake better than me. But I saw this as an opportunity to learn a new craft, and possibly fashion a new career.

“I’m only doing it so I can release a cookbook. That is not true. I can’t bake.”

Matt, Prue, Paul and Noel will be keeping a close eye on the celebrities as they compete to win a star baker apron (Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions/PA)

However, Horne revealed he does have some strengths that may help him through the competition.

Ahead of the charity special he said: “I’m very good at pouring out the right amount of sugar into a bowl first time.

“So if it says 200g, I’m really good at pouring it until it stops at 200g exactly and it doesn’t go one gram over or under. Those are all my strengths.”

Adding: “My weaknesses are mess, time-keeping, sharp knives, and identifying the difference between flour, salt and sugar.”

TV presenter Emma Willis is also taking part and revealed she won’t be jostling for a coveted star baker apron given she is “not at all” competitive when it comes to baking.

Emma Willis has revealed she won’t be particularly competitive on the show (Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions/PA)

Willis, 45, said: “I am competitive in some things, but this is not my domain.

“I’m just here to have fun and raise awareness, and hopefully some money for Stand Up To Cancer, and to experience one of the shows that I love watching.

“I absolutely am not here as someone who is an avid baker and really wants to win it. I’m just lucky I got my foot in the door, to be honest.”

During last year’s Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off special series actor James McAvoy, Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall, singer Alexandra Burke, comedian Reece Shearsmith and TV presenter Anneka Rice all secured themselves a star baker apron.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer returns to Channel 4 on Tuesday March 22.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]