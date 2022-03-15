Bill Bailey reveals how many times he turned down Strictly Come Dancing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Bill Bailey reveals how many times he turned down Strictly Come Dancing

By Press Association
March 15, 2022, 3:23 pm
Strictly Come Dancing 2020 (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing 2020 (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Comedian Bill Bailey has said he was asked “four or five times over the years” to take part in Strictly Come Dancing.

The actor and musician signed up for the 2020 series and made Strictly history when, aged 55 at the time, he became the oldest winner of the BBC show alongside his professional partner Oti Mabuse.

Bailey, now 57, told Jay Rayner on his podcast Out To Lunch about being asked many times before he eventually took part, explaining: “What I objected to was the relentlessness of it.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2020
Bill Bailey during the Strictly final (Guy Levy/PA)

He said: “I just thought, I’ll never be able to commit to this amount of time. It’s ridiculous. And then of course, you know, a once-in-a-century pandemic comes on.”

The Never Mind the Buzzcocks panel star spoke about work being cancelled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

He told food critic Rayner: “All of this work was just disappearing out the door, all the live gigs. Gradually, they all went like dominoes, they all disappeared. I tried doing Zoom gigs, online stuff, and it’s pretty grim.”

More than 13 million people tuned in to watch Bailey see off competition from HRVY, Maisie Smith and Jamie Laing in the live final.

But Bailey said his expectations for the show had been “very low” before taking part.

He added: “I mean, my dance skills are very much basically flailing enthusiastically.

“I’ve never done any choreography. I’ve never taken dance classes. I didn’t even know what the hell I’m doing. So I might end up being the kind of novelty contestant.”

The comedian also praised his former dance partner, new Dancing On Ice judge Mabuse, for winning the show for two consecutive years – with him and soap star Kelvin Fletcher.

“It’s unprecedented,” he said.

“No professional has won it two years consecutively. I think they thought, well, Bill’s a safe bet and I don’t think anyone expected me to do well.”

Bailey took the record as oldest winner from Joe McFadden, who won in 2017, aged 42.

Their couple’s choice dance to Rapper’s Delight by The Sugarhill Gang was a standout moment in the series.

Out To Lunch with Jay Rayner is available on all major podcast platforms.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal