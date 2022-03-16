Riverdance’s Michael Flatley: I was not afraid to perform for ‘angry’ Putin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Riverdance’s Michael Flatley: I was not afraid to perform for ‘angry’ Putin

By Press Association
March 16, 2022, 10:47 am
Michael Flatley (Brian Doherty/PA)
Michael Flatley (Brian Doherty/PA)

Michael Flatley has said he was not afraid to perform for Vladimir Putin, joking: “Listen, that’s me. I’m Irish.”

The Riverdance star, 63, delivered a special routine titled Warlord in front of world leaders in St Petersburg in 2003, in a move widely considered a slight to the assembled dignitaries.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain, the dancer and choreographer suggested he had not been worried by the Russian leader’s reportedly angry reaction.

Flatley said he had met Putin only briefly during the visit.

G20 meeting – Germany
Russian president Vladimir Putin (Matt Cardy/PA)

He said: “Listen, that’s me. I’m Irish. I’m not afraid of anything. Well listen, it probably didn’t go down well with a lot of those world leaders. But you know, I am anti-war. I have always been anti-war.”

Referring to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, he added: “It is 2022 and we are still sending our young sons and daughters in to murder other innocent sons and daughters for whatever the reason.

“I think it is disgraceful. It is uncivilised and it somehow has to end somewhere.

“There is always a reason, there is always some monumental reason why we have to do this – we must, we have to defend ourselves. There is always something.

“But I think it is brutal. It is horrible. If you are an average Joe on the street and you murder somebody that’s life imprisonment, maybe death penalty.

“But if it is war, have at it lads. Kill as many as you can and you will get a medal.”

Flatley, who was born in Chicago to Irish parents and found fame as the principal choreographer and dancer of early Riverdance shows, blamed politicians for the conflict in Ukraine.

He said: “In my experience, we have played many times in both Ukraine and Russia and there are beautiful people there, just beautiful, and immensely gifted and highly intelligent people, and it is hard that we are all coloured with the same crayon.

“As I said, the politicians are the ones that have made these decisions.

“I am sure if you approached any of the people in the field fighting, they don’t really want to be there. I doubt that their mothers want any of them there.”

Flatley, whose Lord of the Dance tour will be raising money for the humanitarian effort in Ukraine, became emotional during the show, as they discussed the growing death toll in the country.

[[title]]

[[text]]

