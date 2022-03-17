Channel 4 releases first look at final series of Derry Girls

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Channel 4 releases first look at final series of Derry Girls

By Press Association
March 17, 2022, 4:37 pm
Channel 4 releases first look at the final series of Derry Girls (Channel 4/PA)
Channel 4 releases first look at the final series of Derry Girls (Channel 4/PA)

Channel 4 has offered a first glimpse at the third and final series of its hit comedy series Derry Girls.

The coming-of-age programme about a group of teenagers growing up in Northern Ireland in the 1990s, around the time of the IRA and loyalist ceasefires, is set to return soon, the broadcaster has announced.

The trailer, which debuted on St Patrick’s Day, stars Nicola Coughlan, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Louisa Harland, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell and Dylan Llewellyn who return for the final instalment.

While series one saw the group traverse their teenage years against the backdrop of The Troubles, series two saw them navigate their parents, parties, love interests and school amid a precarious peace process.

In series three, viewers will see that although there is hope in the air that the Troubles may finally be over, their troubles are only just beginning as the group get closer to adulthood.

In the clip, Bridgerton star Coughlan, who plays Clare, tells the gang: “If you fail your GCSEs the school won’t take you back.”

Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards 2019 – Arrivals – London
The cast of Derry Girls attend the Bafta TV awards (Matt Crossick/PA)

Siobhan McSweeney, who plays Sister Michael, and Ian McElhinney as Granda Joe also feature in the teaser for the eagerly anticipated show alongside main characters Clare, Erin, Orla, Michelle and James.

The family-centred comedy also featured Tara Lynne O’Neill as Ma Mary and Kathy Clarke as Aunt Sarah eyeballing their new plumber in the trailer.

O’Neill says: “If you’re going to be that hot, you should at least have the common decency to be a bit thick.”

Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee has previously said the upcoming series of the dark comedy will be the last.

The second series of the Channel 4 show was filmed in 2018 but the third instalment was delayed because of coronavirus.

