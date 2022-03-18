Jared Leto says it is difficult to leave characters behind after filming finishes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Jared Leto says it is difficult to leave characters behind after filming finishes

By Press Association
March 18, 2022, 6:08 am
Jared Leto says it’s difficult to leave characters behind after filming finishes (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Jared Leto says it is sometimes difficult to leave his characters behind after he finishes filming due to the nature of his immersive style of role preparation.

The Oscar-winning actor, said it was “normal” for certain roles to have “some effect on you” after spending months developing alternate physicalities.

He currently stars in Apple TV’s WeCrashed, alongside Anne Hathaway, playing the role of WeWork founder Adam Neumann.

“Sometimes it is (difficult) and I think that’s a reasonable experience if you spend six months of your life creating physical habits with the dialect of walking and talking,” he told the PA news agency.

“With certain subject matter it’s going to have some effect on you somehow, so I think that’s normal and it’s fine.

Global Premiere of “WeCrashed”
Leto currently stars in Apple TV’s WeCrashed, alongside Anne Hathaway, playing the role of WeWork founder Adam Neumann (Chris Pizzello/AP)

“It’s not like you turn a switch and everything goes away, it’s kind of a normal thing.”

Leto is known for his turns as other outsider characters including the eccentric Paulo Gucci, in Ridley Scott’s House Of Gucci, and Marvel’s upcoming vampire superhero Morbius.

“I’m attracted to  interesting characters, compelling stories and the possibility of working with great groups of people” he said.

“Whether it’s a dreamer… or a trillionaire, I just look for compelling characters that I’m inspired by.”

WeCrashed tells the story of Israeli businessman Adam Neumann and his wife Rebekah Neumann and their coworking space enterprise that developed into a global brand worth 47 billion dollars (£35.7 billion) in under a decade before plummeting in less than a year.

