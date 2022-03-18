Showrunners found it ‘weird’ to call Jared Leto by his real name after filming

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Showrunners found it ‘weird’ to call Jared Leto by his real name after filming

By Press Association
March 18, 2022, 6:27 am
Showrunners found it ‘weird’ to call Jared Leto by his real name after filming (Chris Pizzello/AP)
The showrunners of Apple TV’s new series WeCrashed say they found it “weirder” to call Jared Leto by his real name than to address him as his character after filming had wrapped.

The Oscar-winning actor plays eccentric Israeli businessman Adam Neumann in the show, which follows the rise and fall of global coworking enterprise WeWork.

Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello said they felt they had “spent more time with Adam than we had Jared” but that it was “comforting” to know actors took projects as seriously as they did.

Showrunners Drew Crevello, left, and Lee Eisenberg it was ‘comforting’ to know actors took projects as seriously as they did (Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

Speaking at the global premiere of WeCrashed in Los Angeles on Thursday, Eisenberg said they had had multiple conversations with Leto prior to filming.

“Then one day he came on set and he was Adam Neumann, we called him Adam for the next four or five months,” he told the PA news agency.

“We addressed him as Adam, and then one day we wrapped the show and started talking to our friend Jared again.

“We had spent more time with Adam than we had with Jared.”

Crevello added: “It was so immersive that we came to see him as Adam.

Global Premiere of “WeCrashed”
The Oscar-winning actor plays eccentric Israeli businessman Adam Neumann, which follows the rise and fall of global coworking enterprise WeWork Chris Pizzello/AP)

“When we wrapped it was weirder to call him Jared than it had been to call him Adam… that was the weird transition, not the other way.”

Crevello said he felt “lucky” to work with people who were “1000%” committed to the project.

“It’s comforting knowing the actors are taking it just as seriously as you are. You feel like the scripts and the production are in good hands,” he said.

“To work with people that are 1000% committed to the work, you should be so lucky to do that once in your career.”

Director John Requa later added: “He came into the room and I was like ‘who is that guy, oh that’s Jared Leto, that’s the guy I’ve been working with for six months.’”

WeCrashed also stars Anne Hathaway and is available to stream on Apple TV.

