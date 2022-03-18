‘Long way to go’ on depiction of sexuality, race and gender – Bridgerton star

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

‘Long way to go’ on depiction of sexuality, race and gender – Bridgerton star

By Press Association
March 18, 2022, 6:43 pm
Golda Rosheuvel (Matt Crossick/PA)
Golda Rosheuvel (Matt Crossick/PA)

Bridgerton star Golda Rosheuvel has said the depiction of sexuality, race and gender on screen has a “long way to go” but feels the period drama reflects modern day society.

The actress, 52, plays Queen Charlotte in the popular Netflix series, which is based on the real-life royal who was the wife of King George III.

Rosheuvel will reprise her role in the highly anticipated second series which will be released on March 25.

She told The Big Issue: “There’s a journey that we all have to go on, as artists. It is one of struggle, but this struggle opens doors to positivity and opportunity.

“If something doesn’t go my way, casting wise for example, I always think about what I can do to turn it into a positive.

“The depiction of sexuality, of race, of gender, definitely has a long way to go. There’s a big learning process.

“The Crown, Emma, these shows paved the way for Bridgerton, because they did not have representation.

“That’s the reason we are doing what we are doing – we have turned the negative into a positive with this show.”

The Guyanese-British actress added that she feels we learn from shows where there is a lack of representation and that Bridgerton focuses on “presenting the world we are living in today”.

She added that the show will have a further season three and four to develop this, as well as a spin-off.

Rosheuvel also praised the Bridgerton writers and the show’s producer Shonda Rhimes for taking the leap by creating Queen Charlotte as she feels it “pushed barriers” for representation.

The actress said: “All hail to the makers and the writers’ room and their question: what if. What if we put Queen Charlotte into the mix?

“How do we create an inclusive and diverse world that represents the world we are living in today? Placing her in that world pushed those barriers open.

“It made a bigger playing space for Black and brown artists to exist; to live a life of joy, of excitement, even of scandal, of love, of sexuality, and put it into the world for people to relate to.”

She added: “This is the Midas touch of Shonda Rhimes. Charlotte is all glitz and glamour on the outside, but you see behind the scenes. You see that she’s a human being with vulnerabilities.”

Bridgerton became the most-watched show on Netflix when it was released on Christmas Day 2020, thanks to its risque scenes and opulent costumes and sets.

At the time the streaming giant said the show was viewed by a record 82 million households in 28 days.

The new series will see the Bridgerton family’s eldest son Viscount Anthony Bridgerton caught up in a love triangle between Kate Sharma, played by Simone Ashley, and her sister Edwina, portrayed by Charithra Chandran.

Bridgerton series two launches on Netflix on March 25.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal