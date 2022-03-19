Richard Curtis hails ‘extraordinary’ generosity after Red Nose Day raises £42m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Richard Curtis hails ‘extraordinary’ generosity after Red Nose Day raises £42m

By Press Association
March 19, 2022, 11:01 am Updated: March 19, 2022, 11:03 am
Red Nose Day 2022 presenters (Comic Relief/BBC)
Red Nose Day 2022 presenters (Comic Relief/BBC)

Comic Relief co-founder Richard Curtis has praised the British public for their “extraordinary” generosity after the charity’s Red Nose Day celebrations raised more than £42 million.

Tom Holland, Courteney Cox and Lulu were among the special guests to feature during the night of comedy, dance and music on BBC One.

Appearing on BBC Breakfast on Saturday, screenwriter Curtis thanked those who had donated to the charity, which he founded in 1985 with Sir Lenny Henry.

He said: “The highlights are all the comedy, and we know that in advance, but then (there is) the outpouring of generosity when you hear the phones ringing and that people are still being generous and enjoying the show.

“After all these years even, I still think there are four of us here and we helped 11 million people last year.”

Curtis, whose films include Four Weddings And A Funeral, Notting Hill and Love Actually, said the total raised on the night will continue to “shoot up”, adding: “You just think as the night goes on and the money keeps coming in, you think it is an extraordinary public that is being extraordinarily generous.”

Comic Relief chief executive Samir Patel praised the “legendary generosity of the British public”.

He told BBC Breakfast: “Times are tough. We have had a pandemic, the cost of living crisis, the situation in Ukraine, and we are so grateful for every single pound that came in – and that is what’s amazing – people will come out to help other people at times of crisis.”

Reflecting on the total, Mr Patel added: “We are completely astounded – given everything that is going on – at how much people came out to support other people.”

It was announced after midnight that the show had raised £42,790,147 with some further donations still to be counted.

Sir Lenny Henry, David Tennant, Paddy McGuinness and Alesha Dixon presented the fundraising show, which was broadcast from the BBC studios in Salford for the first time.

Broadcaster Zoe Ball was due to be part of the line-up but had to withdraw on the day after testing positive for Covid, with Dixon filling in on her segements.

Kylie Minogue and comedian Joel Dommett were also forced to pull out after catching the virus.

The evening featured sketches from Matt Lucas, David Walliams, Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders.

Strictly Come Dancing champions Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice also gave an emotional dance performance to a rendition of Ellie Goulding’s How Long Will I Love You.

It was also revealed during the broadcast that the endurance challenges undertaken by Olympian Tom Daley and BBC Radio 1 presenter Jordan North in the lead up to the show had raised nearly £2 million of the total combined.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]