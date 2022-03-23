Bridgerton stars swap their corsets for bold looks at series two UK premiere

The stars of Bridgerton swapped their Regency-era corsets for their own stunning outfits at the second series UK premiere.
Full-length gowns littered the carpet in looks ranging from the bold and floral to simpler black and white designs.
Golda Rosheuvel, who plays Queen Charlotte, led the field with a floor-length white column dress with a large statement green cape, with intricate embroidery.
The look was curated by Mia Coco Chambers and styled with pearl earrings and ring by Japanese jewellery brand TASAKI and a Swarovski bracelet and ring.
Series two star Simone Ashley opted for a more muted colour-scheme with her Gucci outfit.
The actress wore a white crop top with black see-through lace sleeves and matching skirt that was finished with pleated green velvet, as well as drop earrings.
Her co-star and onscreen sibling Charithra Chandran wore a flowing white off-the-shoulder dress, dotted with a red floral pattern from Carolina Herrera.
The dress featured puffy sleeves as well as a sizeable train.
The pair play the Sharma sisters who vie for the attention of Viscount Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey.
Joanna Bobin, who plays Lady Cowper, also went for a floral look but chose golden roses which shone out from her sweeping white, strapless dress.
Kathryn Drysdale, who plays French seamstress Genevieve Delacroix in the show, wore a dark green satin gown with ruffle detailing in the skirt.
She completed her look with matching clutch purse and diamond drop earrings.
Series producer Shonda Rhimes wore a sparkling scarlet dress with puffed sleeves and carried a small silver accessory purse.
Like Ashley, Ruby Stokes, who plays Francesca Bridgerton, also adopted for simple colours, with a plunging black bodice and long white ruffled sleeves.
Jessica Madsen opted for a leopard print suit over a light-coloured loose-fitting shirt.