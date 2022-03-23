Bridgerton stars swap their corsets for bold looks at series two UK premiere

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Bridgerton stars swap their corsets for bold looks at series two UK premiere

By Press Association
March 23, 2022, 2:00 am
Bridgerton stars swap their corsets for bold looks at series two UK premiere (Yui Mok/PA)

The stars of Bridgerton swapped their Regency-era corsets for their own stunning outfits at the second series UK premiere.

Full-length gowns littered the carpet in looks ranging from the bold and floral to simpler black and white designs.

Bridgerton world premiere
Golda Rosheuvel, who plays Queen Charlotte, led the field with a floor-length white column dress with a large statement green cape (Yui Mok/PA)

Golda Rosheuvel, who plays Queen Charlotte, led the field with a floor-length white column dress with a large statement green cape, with intricate embroidery.

The look was curated by Mia Coco Chambers and styled with pearl earrings and ring by Japanese jewellery brand TASAKI and a Swarovski bracelet and ring.

Bridgerton world premiere
Series two star Simone Ashley opted for a more muted colour scheme with her Gucci outfit (Yui Mok/PA)

Series two star Simone Ashley opted for a more muted colour-scheme with her Gucci outfit.

The actress wore a white crop top with black see-through lace sleeves and matching skirt that was finished with pleated green velvet, as well as drop earrings.

Bridgerton world premiere
Charithra Chandran wore a flowing white off-the-shoulder dress, dotted with red floral pattern from Carolina Herrera (Yui Mok/PA)

Her co-star and onscreen sibling Charithra Chandran wore a flowing white off-the-shoulder dress, dotted with a red floral pattern from Carolina Herrera.

The dress featured puffy sleeves as well as a sizeable train.

The pair play the Sharma sisters who vie for the attention of Viscount Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey.

Bridgerton world premiere
Joanna Bobin arrives for the world premier of series two of the Netflix period drama Bridgerton (Yui Mok/PA)

Joanna Bobin, who plays Lady Cowper, also went for a floral look but chose golden roses which shone out from her sweeping white, strapless dress.

Bridgerton world premiere
Kathryn Drysdale wore a dark green satin gown with ruffle detailing in the skirt (Yui Mok/PA)

Kathryn Drysdale, who plays French seamstress Genevieve Delacroix in the show, wore a dark green satin gown with ruffle detailing in the skirt.

She completed her look with matching clutch purse and diamond drop earrings.

Bridgerton world premiere
Shonda Rhimes arrives for the world premier of series two of the Netflix period drama Bridgerton (Yui Mok/PA)

Series producer Shonda Rhimes wore a sparkling scarlet dress with puffed sleeves and carried a small silver accessory purse.

Bridgerton world premiere
Ruby Stokes kept it simple and elegant at the premiere (Yui Mok/PA)

Like Ashley, Ruby Stokes, who plays Francesca Bridgerton, also adopted for simple colours, with a plunging black bodice and long white ruffled sleeves.

Bridgerton world premiere
Jessica Madsen arrives for the world premier of series two of the Netflix period drama Bridgerton (Yui Mok/PA)

Jessica Madsen opted for a leopard print suit over a light-coloured loose-fitting shirt.

