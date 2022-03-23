Inquest into death of The Jeremy Kyle Show guest Stephen Dymond is put back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Inquest into death of The Jeremy Kyle Show guest Stephen Dymond is put back

By Press Association
March 23, 2022, 11:17 am
Pall-bearers carry the coffin of Jeremy Kyle guest Steve Dymond during his funeral at Kingston Cemetery in Portsmouth (PA)
Pall-bearers carry the coffin of Jeremy Kyle guest Steve Dymond during his funeral at Kingston Cemetery in Portsmouth (PA)

An inquest into the death of The Jeremy Kyle Show guest Stephen Dymond has been put back, Hampshire’s coroner service has confirmed.

Mr Dymond is suspected to have died from suicide seven days after filming for the ITV programme in May 2019.

The 63-year-old had taken a lie detector test after being accused of cheating on his ex-fiancee Jane Callaghan, from Gosport.

Jeremy Kyle
Jeremy Kyle will be an interested party at the inquest, a coroner said previously (PA)

Coroner Jason Pegg agreed to push back the inquest, which was due to start on Monday, after an application on behalf of Mr Dymond’s family, his office said.

He will give his ruling relating to the adjournment in open court at Ashburton Hall, Winchester, on Monday morning, it added.

A new date for proceedings has not yet been given.

Mr Dymond died of a morphine overdose and heart problem at his home in Portsmouth, a preliminary hearing was told in 2020.

At the time, Mr Pegg said Jeremy Kyle had called Mr Dymond a “serial liar” and said he “would not trust him with a chocolate button”.

The coroner said Kyle, 56, would be an interested party at the inquest because “he may have caused or contributed” to Mr Dymond’s death.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal