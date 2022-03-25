Amy Schumer says she is ‘not nervous’ about hosting this year’s Oscars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Amy Schumer says she is ‘not nervous’ about hosting this year’s Oscars

By Press Association
March 25, 2022, 1:12 am
Amy Schumer says she is ‘not nervous’ about hosting this year’s Oscars (Doug Peters/PA)
Amy Schumer says she is ‘not nervous’ about hosting this year’s Oscars (Doug Peters/PA)

Amy Schumer says she is “not nervous” about hosting the Oscars but has had trouble sleeping in the run up to Sunday’s show.

The US comedian said a career in stand-up comedy had made her “lose that fear” and she was “excited” to host the awards.

Appearing on the Ellen DeGeneres show, she asked DeGeneres, who has hosted the awards twice previously, for advice.

“I am not nervous because I think that’s what stand-up does to you. It goes so bad that you just lose that fear,” she said.

“But I do have trouble sleeping… but they figured it out, they figured out sleep.

“What does everyone say, an hour before you go to sleep turn your phone off and you’ll have the best night of sleep of your entire life.

“And what do we say? No.

“So I’m not sleeping well, but I’m not nervous, I’m excited.”

Schumer asked for tips to hosting the show, including whether to look at anyone specifically, to which DeGeneres replied “have fun”.

“You’ve been in the business long enough that you’re going to look out there and everybody knows you and you know them,” DeGeneres said.

94th Oscars ceremony
Schumer will host the awards alongside Wanda Sykes (pictured) and Regina Hall (Derek Wood/PA)

“That helps tremendously.”

Schumer will present the ceremony alongside fellow US actor-comedians Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes.

The stars will make history this year as the first all-female line-up to front the show, which will be watched by millions around the world.

The 94th Academy awards will be broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 27 from 1am UK time.

