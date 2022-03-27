Rob Brydon has ‘one hell of a bond’ with Gavin & Stacey’s Ruth Jones

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Rob Brydon has ‘one hell of a bond’ with Gavin & Stacey’s Ruth Jones

By Press Association
March 28, 2022, 12:02 am
Rob Brydon has ‘hell of a bond’ with Gavin & Stacey’s Ruth Jones (Ian West/PA)

Rob Brydon said he has “one hell of a bond” with actress Ruth Jones after growing up at the same secondary school.

The actor and comedian, 56, played Bryn West in the hit series Gavin & Stacey which was co-written by Jones, who also starred as Nessa.

Brydon’s friendship with Jones dates back to secondary school in Wales.

Ruth Jones and Rob Brydon during filming for the Gavin & Stacey Christmas special (Andrew Matthews/PA)

He told Jay Rayner on his Out To Lunch podcast: “My memory of it is that she was part of the, not the drama society there wasn’t that, but we had a brilliant young drama teacher and put on a big musical each year.

“So we did West Side Story, I managed to be one of the Jets and I had one line.

“It does give us a hell of a bond and it’s quite emotional because you know, I’ve known her for bloody donkey’s years.”

The pair will reunite for a new Comedy Playhouse sitcom titled Gaynor And Ray set to air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The special, co-written by Jones, will see them play a newly wed couple from Cardiff married for a second time.

Stars of Gavin & Stacey, Rob Brydon and Ruth Jones at the launch of Red Nose Day (Yui Mok/PA)

Brydon added: “The best thing we ever did together in terms of enjoyment was the record we made for Comic Relief, where we did a version of Islands In The Stream which we’d sung in the show (Gavin & Stacey).

“They got Tom Jones on it and we went to Las Vegas to film the video.

“That was incredible. So we fly in and we’re filming this thing and Ruth and I just could not believe because Tom Jones is a big deal wherever you are, but especially if you grew up in Wales.”

