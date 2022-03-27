Kelvin Fletcher and wife Liz reveal they’re expecting twin boys

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Strictly champion Kelvin Fletcher and his wife Liz have said they “feel so lucky” as they revealed they are expecting twin boys.

The former Emmerdale star and his wife, who married in November 2015, already have daughter Marnie, aged five, and son Milo, three.

“We’ve already got the best of both worlds with Marnie and Milo, so I didn’t mind either way, but finding out we’re having sons is amazing,” Fletcher told Hello magazine.

(Hello! magazine/PA)

“It was the best day of my life. It was a moment of complete disbelief. I’ve never felt joy like it.”

Liz is due to give birth to the twins in May.

She said: “I felt every single emotion under the sun. First, there’s double the worry.

“I thought about things like breastfeeding, how is that possible with two? How do you pick up two babies at the same time?

“I felt all of this in the space of 30 seconds. Kelvin was saying it’s a miracle, and I was thinking ‘How are we going to do this?’

Kelvin Fletcher with Oti Mabuse after the actor won the Glitterball trophy during the live Strictly Come Dancing Final

“But now we can’t imagine it any other way. We feel so lucky.”

Fletcher, 38, will be starring in a National Theatre production of Richard Bean’s comedy Jack Absolute Flies Again alongside Caroline Quentin in July.

He said: “It’s the biggest box to tick as an actor to perform at the National Theatre.

“I can’t wait to get on that stage and act in front of people again.”

Rehearsals kick off weeks after his wife is due to give birth to their twin boys.

Kelvin Fletcher and Liz Marsland

She added: “It may bring some challenges, doing the play as well as farming and raising a family. It’s all going on.”

The family appeared earlier this year in BBC programme Kelvin’s Big Farming Adventure.

The six-part series saw the family “de-camp to the countryside” for the summer to build a new life on a farm in the Peak District.

Fletcher rose to fame playing Andy Sugden on ITV soap Emmerdale between 1996 and 2016.

He won the 2019 series of Strictly Come Dancing alongside professional partner Oti Mabuse after being a last-minute replacement for an injured Jamie Laing.