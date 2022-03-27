Kelvin Fletcher and wife Liz reveal they’re expecting twin boys

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Kelvin Fletcher and wife Liz reveal they’re expecting twin boys

By Press Association
March 28, 2022, 12:02 am
Kelvin Fletcher and wife Liz expecting twin boys (BBC/PA)
Former Strictly champion Kelvin Fletcher and his wife Liz have said they “feel so lucky” as they revealed they are expecting twin boys.

The former Emmerdale star and his wife, who married in November 2015, already have daughter Marnie, aged five, and son Milo, three.

“We’ve already got the best of both worlds with Marnie and Milo, so I didn’t mind either way, but finding out we’re having sons is amazing,” Fletcher told Hello magazine.

Kelvin Fletcher
(Hello! magazine/PA)

“It was the best day of my life. It was a moment of complete disbelief. I’ve never felt joy like it.”

Liz is due to give birth to the twins in May.

She said: “I felt every single emotion under the sun. First, there’s double the worry.

“I thought about things like breastfeeding, how is that possible with two? How do you pick up two babies at the same time?

“I felt all of this in the space of 30 seconds. Kelvin was saying it’s a miracle, and I was thinking ‘How are we going to do this?’ 

Strictly Come Dancing 2019
Kelvin Fletcher with Oti Mabuse after the actor won the Glitterball trophy during the live Strictly Come Dancing Final (Guy Levy/BBC)

“But now we can’t imagine it any other way. We feel so lucky.”

Fletcher, 38, will be starring in a National Theatre production of Richard Bean’s comedy Jack Absolute Flies Again alongside Caroline Quentin in July.

He said: “It’s the biggest box to tick as an actor to perform at the National Theatre.

“I can’t wait to get on that stage and act in front of people again.”

Rehearsals kick off weeks after his wife is due to give birth to their twin boys.

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright wedding – Suffolk
Kelvin Fletcher and Liz Marsland (Yui Mok/PA)

She added: “It may bring some challenges, doing the play as well as farming and raising a family. It’s all going on.”

The family appeared earlier this year in BBC programme Kelvin’s Big Farming Adventure.

The six-part series saw the family “de-camp to the countryside” for the summer to build a new life on a farm in the Peak District.

Fletcher rose to fame playing Andy Sugden on ITV soap Emmerdale between 1996 and 2016.

He won the 2019 series of Strictly Come Dancing alongside professional partner Oti Mabuse after being a last-minute replacement for an injured Jamie Laing.

