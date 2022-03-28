Launch date announced for TalkTV and Piers Morgan’s new global show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Launch date announced for TalkTV and Piers Morgan’s new global show

By Press Association
March 28, 2022, 12:41 pm
(News UK/PA)
(News UK/PA)

Fledgling news channel TalkTV will launch on April 25, it has been confirmed.

The new venture from News UK will air on linear TV platforms as well as online services such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and YouTube.

Piers Morgan’s new global show, Uncensored, will launch on the same day via TalkTV in the UK, Fox Nation in the US and Sky News in Australia.

It will form part of the primetime launch of TalkTV, which will be broadcast from studios in Ealing as well as the News UK headquarters in London Bridge.

Former Good Morning Britain host Morgan said: “I’m delighted to now be returning to live television with a new daily show whose main purpose is to cancel the Cancel Culture which has infected societies around the world.

“I want it to be a platform for lively vigorous debate, news-making interviews, and that increasingly taboo three-letter word: fun. I also want it to annoy all the right people.”

Uncensored is described as a “fearless forum for lively, intelligent debate and agenda-setting interviews; celebrating free speech and the right for people to share their views”.

Sunday Morning
Piers Morgan (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Primetime programming on TalkTV will also broadcast on the News UK radio station TalkRadio, while TalkRadio’s daytime programmes, featuring presenters such as Julia Hartley-Brewer, Mike Graham and Jeremy Kyle, will broadcast on TalkTV.

TV personality Sharon Osbourne and The Sun’s former political editor Tom Newton Dunn have both joined TalkTV to present current affairs shows.

News UK broadcasting president Scott Taunton said: “We have a roster of new talent who will bring compelling new shows to the screen every weekday evening, alongside journalists from across News UK who have expertise in every genre.

“Our existing professional talent on TalkRadio already have their own followings and we will be bringing these popular and informed discussions about news and current affairs to a wider audience.

“Our launch schedule should get the nation talking and bring new choice to viewers in the market.”

Winnie Dunbar Nelson, executive editor of Piers Morgan Uncensored, said: “Piers will be back on your screens with a bang and we promise a line-up of exciting guests, big opinions, and thought-provoking debate.

“We can’t wait to get started.”

