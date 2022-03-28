The Full Monty cast to reunite for new series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
The Full Monty cast to reunite for new series

By Press Association
March 28, 2022, 1:31 pm Updated: March 28, 2022, 3:05 pm
The original cast members of The Full Monty will reunite for a new series on Disney+ (PA)
The cast of The Full Monty have reunited for a new original series of the same name, it has been announced.

The British comedy was released in 1997 to critical acclaim. For a time it was the highest grossing film in the UK until it was later outsold by Titanic.

The film follows a group of unemployed men in Sheffield during the 1990s as they decide to form a male striptease act in an attempt to make some money.

Disney+ has announced a new limited series based on the film and featuring the original cast members.

Almost 25 years on from the release of the Bafta award-winning film, Robert Carlyle will return as Gaz, Mark Addy as Dave, Lesley Sharp as Jean, Hugo Speer as Guy, Paul Barber as Horse, Steve Huison as Lomper, Wim Snape as Nathan and Tom Wilkinson as Gerald.

The original cast of The Full Monty are reuniting for a new limited series (Diney+/PA)

The new series will follow the original group of friends over eight episodes, as they navigate post-industrial Sheffield and the struggles faced by crumbling healthcare, education and employment systems.

In keeping with the original film, the series will explore the brighter, sillier and more humane way forward where communal effort triumphs over adversity.

The new series will also introduce a whole host of new cast members including children and grandchildren of the returning characters.

Writer and executive producer Simon Beaufoy said: “We’re chuffed to bits to get all the Monty Men back together again – now with a chaotic entourage of children, grandchildren, pets and assorted hangers-on – to see what life in Sheffield is like 25 years on.”

The filming of the new show commenced in Sheffield and Manchester on March 28.

The production is part of a commitment by Disney+ to create 60 local productions by 2024 through working with creators and producers to source, develop and produce original productions in Europe.

The Full Monty original series will be available on Disney+ globally, Star+ in Latin America and Hulu in the US.

The release date is yet to be confirmed.

