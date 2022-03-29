The Only Way Is Chicago as Gemma Collins joins stage show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

The Only Way Is Chicago as Gemma Collins joins stage show

By Press Association
March 29, 2022, 12:39 pm
Gemma Collins as Mama Morton (Matt Crockett/PA)
Gemma Collins as Mama Morton (Matt Crockett/PA)

Reality star Gemma Collins will make her stage debut after joining the UK and Ireland tour of Chicago, it has been announced.

The Only Way Is Essex TV personality, who has also appeared on I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here!, Celebrity Big Brother and Dancing on Ice will take on the role of Mama Morton in the hit stage show.

Collins, 41, will join the tour at the Sunderland Empire from May 31, ahead of playing Cardiff New Theatre, Blackpool Winter Gardens, Sheffield Lyceum, Norwich Theatre Royal and New Theatre, Oxford.

Collins’ character was played by Queen Latifah in the Oscar-winning film adaptation of the musical (Matt Crockett/PA)

Before finding fame on The Only Way Is Essex, Collins studied dance and won a place at the Sylvia Young Theatre School.

She will join the previously announced cast of Faye Brookes as Roxie Hart, Djalenga Scott as Velma Kelly, Jamie Baughan as Amos Hart and B.E. Wong as Mary Sunshine, while the role of Billy Flynn will be announced soon.

Collins’ character was played by Queen Latifah in the Oscar-winning film adaptation of the musical.

Producer David Ian said: “We were completely stunned by Gemma’s audition for the role.

“She’s an undeniable force both on and off stage, and we can’t wait to see her portrayal of Mama Morton on tour. Audiences across the country are in for a treat.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal