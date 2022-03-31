Polly Walker says there was ‘no sisterhood’ when she started her acting career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Polly Walker says there was ‘no sisterhood’ when she started her acting career

By Press Association
March 31, 2022, 6:22 am
Polly Walker says there was ‘no sisterhood’ when she started her acting career (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Bridgerton star Polly Walker says she struggled at the beginning of her acting career as a single mother in an industry that was “not geared to support women bringing up children.”

The actress, 55, who plays Lady Featherington in the hit Netflix show, said there was “no sisterhood” when she started out and she was forced to rely heavily on family members for help with childcare.

She is also well known for her role in BBC’s Line Of Duty, in which she plays the formidable Gill Biggeloe, historical drama Rome and the 1992 film Patriot Games, in which she starred alongside Harrison Ford.

Bridgerton
The actress, 55, who plays Lady Featherington in the hit Netflix show, said there was ‘no sisterhood’ when she started out in the industry (Liam Daniel/Netflix/PA)

Speaking about Bridgerton’s return, she told The Daily Telegraph: “For many years I struggled as a single mother in an industry that was not geared to support women bringing up children.

“It was difficult for me to stay in the game. I often thought about quitting.”

“When I hear of people taking maternity or paternity leave I do feel envious.

“Today I hear a group of actors have set up childcare so that people can go off to auditions.

“But nothing like that existed for me. I relied heavily on my sister and my parents”, Walker said, adding that her children “were not welcomed on film sets”.

She said there were “more treacherous times” when she began acting, saying: “There was no sisterhood when I was starting out.”

Walker said her children see their mother and “‘Polly Walker the actress’ as very different entities” but that she has enjoyed “celebrating our journey together as a family”.

Her children, Giorgio and Delilah, recently accompanied her to the series two premiere of Bridgerton, which is now streaming.

