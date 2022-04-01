Ranvir Singh reveals ‘discomfort’ of living with alopecia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Ranvir Singh reveals ‘discomfort’ of living with alopecia

By Press Association
April 1, 2022, 11:27 am
Ranvir Singh arriving for the Pride of Britain Awards held at the The Grosvenor House Hotel, London.
TV presenter Ranvir Singh has spoken about her experience of living with alopecia.

Singh, 44, discussed her personal experience of living with the autoimmune disorder, which causes sufferers’ hair to fall out, while reflecting on Will Smith’s outburst at the Oscars after mention of his wife’s hair.

Smith, 53, stormed the stage at the awards ceremony and struck comedian Chris Rock after he made a joke which referred to Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith
Will Smith struck Chris Rock on stage shortly before receiving the award for best actor for his role in King Richard (Doug Peters/PA)

Pinkett Smith, 50, has previously spoken about suffering from alopecia.

Singh, who was standing in as a presenter on ITV’s Lorraine, discussed the condition with Dr Amir Khan, who said eight million women in the UK suffer from hair loss.

She said: “Me [being] one of them – I can show you. We were at Thorpe Park on mother’s day and I feel dreadful about the photographs because your hair’s going backwards.

“I’ve always had a fringe, I’ve found ways to cover it, I use coloured sprays and things. I’ve got a patch in the middle, I’ve got a patch at the back.”

To illustrate, Singh lifted an area of her hair back to reveal a bald patch.

She added: “It started when my dad had a heart attack and when he died, when I was eight or nine, and it’s never come back, so I understand a little bit of the real discomfort you live with having it.

“If anything, it’s certainly made us talk about what it is, which at the expense of Jada, Will and Chris, somehow at least we are talking about this and women know that they’re not alone.”

In an episode of Pinkett Smith’s Facebook show Red Table Talk, posted in 2018, the actress said she had been “having issues with hair loss”.

Pinkett Smith described suffering from alopecia as “terrifying”.

She said: “It was one of those times in my life where I was literally shaking with fear.”

She added that she had chosen to continue cutting her hair as a way of dealing with the sudden hair loss.

In July 2021 Pinkett Smith debuted her buzz cut in an Instagram post captioned: “Willow made me do it because it was time to let go.”

Smith has since apologised for his behaviour at the awards ceremony, saying he had reacted “emotionally” to the joke, but said “violence in all its forms is poisonous and destructive”.

