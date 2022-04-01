Conservative peer Michael Grade appointed chairman of Ofcom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Conservative peer Michael Grade appointed chairman of Ofcom

By Press Association
April 1, 2022, 5:37 pm Updated: April 1, 2022, 8:19 pm
Conservative peer Michael Grade appointed chairman of Ofcom (PA)
Conservative peer Michael Grade appointed chairman of Ofcom (PA)

Conservative peer Michael Grade has been confirmed as the next chairman of Ofcom until April 2026.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries appointed the 79-year-old to the role from May 1 2022 for four years.

The announcement comes after the former television executive, who has held senior positions at the BBC, ITV and Channel 4, faced a pre-appointment hearing with the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee (DCMS) on Thursday.

Next chair of Ofcom
Lord Michael Grade appearing before the DCMS Committee earlier this week (House of Commons/PA)

Following the hearing, the committee expressed concerns about Lord Grade’s “clear lack of depth” when talking about social media after admitting to MPs that he does not use Facebook, Instagram or TikTok.

On Friday, DCMS committee chairman Julian Knight criticised Lord Grade’s appointment, stating that the “process feels broken”.

He said: “The fact that the DCMS department has taken only a matter of hours to put aside our concerns highlights once again that there are serious underlying issues at play here.

“However, we wish the two individuals appointed the very best.

“They are clearly capable and we very much look forward to working with them.

DCMS Committee on the work of the BBC
Committee chairman, Julian Knight MP (House of Commons/PA)

“They both have a huge job on their hands and the committee will be there to scrutinise and to help.”

Lord Grade has previously spoken in favour of the privatisation of Channel 4 and recently criticised the BBC’s coverage of events such as the Downing Street parties as “gleeful and disrespectful”.

A report issued following the pre-appointment hearing concluded Lord Grade had shown a commitment “to leave his strong opinions aside and resist political pressure”, giving the committee hope he will act independently in the role.

The process to find a suitable candidate to chair the watchdog, which oversees broadcasting and telecommunications in the UK, has faced a series of delays since it was begun two years ago.

Lord Grade was named for the position after a lengthy recruitment process which was branded as “chaotic and frankly embarrassing” by Labour.

During his career, Lord Grade has been controller of BBC One, chief executive of Channel 4, chairman of the BBC and executive chairman of ITV plc.

He sits as a Conservative peer in the House of Lords after being appointed by David Cameron in 2011.

As Ofcom chairman, he will move to the cross-benches and give up any non-executive roles that could cause a conflict of interest.

Lord Grade takes over from interim Ofcom chairwoman Maggie Carver and will serve a fixed term until April 30 2026.

