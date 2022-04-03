Steve Coogan on playing Jimmy Savile in new BBC drama

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Steve Coogan on playing Jimmy Savile in new BBC drama

By Press Association
April 3, 2022, 1:28 pm
Steve Coogan plays Jimmy Savile in new BBC mini-series The Reckoning (PA)
Steve Coogan plays Jimmy Savile in new BBC mini-series The Reckoning (PA)

Actor and comedian Steve Coogan has said taking on the role of Jimmy Savile was not a decision he “took lightly” because “it’s fraught with pitfalls”.

The 56-year-old Alan Partridge star portrays the disgraced entertainer in a new BBC One drama called The Reckoning.

The mini-series, due to be released this year, will tell the story of how Savile came from a working-class background to be one of the biggest stars in television and will also focus on his years of sexual abuse and the impact he had on his victims.

The makers of the programme were “working closely with many people whose lives were impacted by Savile to ensure their stories are told with sensitivity and respect”, the BBC said in a casting announcement last year.

Speaking on Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch, Coogan said there had been a “great deal of antipathy toward me doing it when it was announced”.

“I understand people’s antagonism about the whole idea,” he said, but added that the script was “very intelligent” and “it was done in consultation with many of the victims of Jimmy Savile.

“And they came along to the shoot and their story was encompassed into the story of Jimmy Savile and I think with all these things, generally speaking, it’s better to talk about them than not talk about them.”

The script has been written by Neil McKay, whose other credits include BBC drama Four Lives, about serial killer Stephen Port, who drugged and raped four men before dumping their bodies near his home in Barking, east London.

David Tennant as serial killer Dennis Nilsen
David Tennant as serial killer Dennis Nilsen in ITV drama Des (ITV/PA)

The project also sees McKay work with Jeff Pope, who is an executive producer on The Reckoning.

Referring to ITV drama Des, in which David Tennant played serial killer Dennis Nilsen, Coogan said that while the actor had done a “brilliant job”, the series did not “attract the same kind of antagonism, even though his crimes were, in some ways, more horrific.

“I think that’s because Jimmy Savile played a trick on the entire nation so there’s a real feeling of antagonism about it, but you need to look at someone like that to understand how they’re able to operate and to prevent it happening again.”

Nilsen died behind bars in 2018, at the age of 72, having carried out a murder spree during the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Coogan said he also spoke to the actors who were portraying Savile’s victims before they filmed scenes.

He said: “I’d go and talk to them as myself and go ‘Hi, I’m Steve, I’m not Jimmy Savile, that’s who I’m going to play today’.

“And you’re playing a role and we’re going to do it professionally, and it was so that they knew that I was someone else. So it was a tightrope, but I think we did it properly…”

Savile died in 2011 aged 84, having never been brought to justice for his crimes.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal