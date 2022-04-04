Louis Theroux to explore life of Stormzy and other stars in new series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Louis Theroux to explore life of Stormzy and other stars in new series

By Press Association
April 5, 2022, 12:03 am
Louis Theroux and Stormzy (Matt Crossick/Ian West/PA)
Louis Theroux and Stormzy (Matt Crossick/Ian West/PA)

Louis Theroux is to explore the life of Stormzy and other stars within the world of entertainment in a new celebrity interview series.

The upcoming six-part BBC Two series will see the documentary-maker sit down with a different guest each episode, revealing a “unique and intimate portrait of some of the world’s most well-known personalities”.

In the first episode of the series, Theroux will join multi-award-winning musician Stormzy on tour and at home.

McDonald’s ‘I’m Loving it Live’ musical festival
Stormzy will feature in the upcoming series (Ian West/PA)

Originally from south London, Stormzy rose to fame with his song Shut Up, which was released as a freestyle and posted on YouTube.

His 2017 debut album, Gang Signs And Prayer, was the first grime album to reach number one in the UK and was named album of the year at the 2018 Brit Awards.

It was followed two years later by Heavy Is The Head – another number one.

The 28-year-old revealed last month during the first night of the album’s much-delayed tour that his third album will be released this year.

Discussing the new series, Theroux said: “I’m so excited to be embarking on this new series – something very different to the kind of TV I normally make.

“This will be a chance to meet and spend time with people I admire, getting to know them, having long-form and revealing conversations, with honesty, emotion, and humour.

“To be kicking off with the genius that is Stormzy is proper pinch-me stuff. I can’t wait to get going.”

Louis Theroux interview
Louis Theroux has explored a range of topics during his 25-year-career (Ian West/PA)

The presenter will combine one-on-one interviews with his traditional immersive filming style for the series, which has a working title of The Louis Theroux Interviews.

During a 25-year career of documentary-making, Theroux has explored topics from the world of neo-Nazi cults to the Westboro Baptist Church, and has sat down with figures such as Jimmy Savile and “Tiger King” Joe Exotic.

More guests for the upcoming series will be announced in due course.

The series will be executive produced by Arron Fellows, with Tom Barrow acting as director and Emma Whitehead as producer.

Clare Sillery, head of commissioning for documentaries, history and religion, added: “Louis is one of the most distinctive voices in broadcasting and his unique interview style, warmth and curiosity help bring out incredible life stories from those he meets.

“I am pleased to see him returning with a series that I’m sure will deliver insightful and memorable conversations and bring viewers closer to some of the most exciting names who are shaping culture in Britain today and across the world .”

