‘We’re all compassionate’: SAS: Who Dares Wins staff reveal their softer side

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

‘We’re all compassionate’: SAS: Who Dares Wins staff reveal their softer side

By Press Association
April 9, 2022, 12:03 am
SAS: Who Dares Wins is returning for its seventh series with two new staff members (Channel 4/Pete Dadds/PA)
SAS: Who Dares Wins is returning for its seventh series with two new staff members (Channel 4/Pete Dadds/PA)

The instructors on SAS: Who Dares Wins have defended their tough approach, saying they are “not there to break anybody” and “want everyone to do quite well” – despite how it may seem to viewers.

Jason ‘Foxy’ Fox and Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham are returning for the Channel 4 show’s seventh series and will be joined by new team members – former US Special Forces staff Rudy Reyes and Remi Adeleke.

Reyes, a former United States Marine, and Adeleke, a former US Navy Seal, have joined the show after the departure of Ant Middleton, who had been the chief of staff in the series since its conception in 2015.

Speaking ahead of the new series, Billy and Foxy revealed their more sensitive sides while explaining why they take such an aggressive approach with the recruits.

“We’re all compassionate people,” Billy said.

“But show them that it’s not a f****** game show,” continued Foxy, adding that they “try to keep the show as realistic as we possibly can and that is why we introduce things that are harsh very early on.

“Because, firstly, it sets the scene, secondly, it allows us to show them that we’re not mucking around, and then, thirdly, they realise they’re on a journey where they have to show to us that they’re able to overcome the very, very difficult situations that we present to them.”

As with the previous series, civilian recruits will live together under the watch of the directing staff while carrying out relentlessly gruelling challenges designed to push their mental and physical strength to the limit.

Foxy said: “I genuinely want everyone to do quite well, but I want to be fair in that. I don’t want to show any favouritism.”

In a series first, the show has moved to Jordan in the Middle East, having previously been filmed in various places in Britain, including the remote Isle of Raasay in Scotland.

Foxy spoke about the experience of filming in the new location, saying: “The engagement that we got from the people over there was next level, you know.
“We actually personally, as a team, got to meet the King of Jordan. He welcomed us with open arms.”

The new series will see 20 civilian recruits living in Wadi Rum in Jordan as they take on a selection of gruelling challenges (Channel 4/Pete Dadds/PA)

Reyes and Adeleke, meanwhile, revealed they formed strong connections with some of the recruits.

Adeleke said his own experiences allowed him to particularly relate to one recruit, Shyla, saying: “I was able to identify with her on so many levels – one being obviously I’m African American and she’s black, so that connection was obviously there, but then also having been rejected so much in my life.”

He added: “I’ve been tracking her on social media recently and to see what she’s doing and how she’s more lively and outgoing, it’s just cool.”

Reyes said: “I couldn’t help but have compassion for these people.

“You need to be a hard task master if you care about the recruits… It’s in my nature to care.”

Billy said there are differences in the UK and US approaches to the show, saying: “We all speak the same language but we are culturally so different.”

He added: “They (Reyes and Adeleke) bring a spice that we don’t have.”

SAS: Who Dares Wins begins on April 10 at 9pm on Channel 4.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal