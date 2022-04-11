Dan Walker admits ‘simple truth’ behind BBC exit is ‘much duller’ than reports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Dan Walker admits ‘simple truth’ behind BBC exit is ‘much duller’ than reports

By Press Association
April 11, 2022, 10:22 am
Dan Walker with BBC Breakfast co-presenter Sally Nugent (BBC/PA)
Dan Walker with BBC Breakfast co-presenter Sally Nugent (BBC/PA)

Dan Walker has dismissed press reports about his departure from the BBC that cite unnamed “sources” and “moles”.

The TV star, who has hosted BBC Breakfast since 2016, announced last week that he is leaving to join 5 News at Channel 5, replacing Sian Williams.

His is the latest high-profile departure from the BBC following the loss of Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis, former North American editor Jon Sopel and veteran political interviewer Andrew Marr.

Reflecting on his decision, Walker shared a photo of a picturesque sunset with his Twitter followers.

He wrote: “It is often the case that the simple truth is much duller than all the made-up ‘moles’ and so-called ‘sources’ claim.

“In a nutshell… a bloke with a really good job, which he loved, got offered a really good job somewhere else which provided an amazing new challenge and the chance to make some exciting TV.

“The bloke explained to his current employers that, even though it was a tough decision, he had decided to leave. They are now trying their best to allow him to make a dignified departure.

“Have a great Monday. I’m off for some toast.”

Walker, 45, presented Football Focus from 2009 to 2021 and has been a fixture on the corporation’s flagship breakfast show since 2016.

He previously fronted BBC Breakfast with Louise Minchin, who departed in September 2021.

The 2020/2021 annual report for the BBC listed Walker’s salary as being between £295,000-£299,999, with programme commitments listed as Football Focus, which he has since left, and also BBC Breakfast programmes.

Details of his new salary have not been disclosed.

Walker’s new remit will see him presenting recently relaunched flagship news bulletin 5 News, as well as “fronting a range of new programming on the channel”, Channel 5 said.

