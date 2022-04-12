Green Party NI considering ‘legal options’ over BBC election coverage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Green Party NI considering ‘legal options’ over BBC election coverage

By Press Association
April 12, 2022, 7:11 pm
Green Party leader Clare Bailey has accused the BBC of providing more coverage to the TUV during the election campaign (Michael Cooper/PA)
Green Party leader Clare Bailey has accused the BBC of providing more coverage to the TUV during the election campaign (Michael Cooper/PA)

The Green Party of Northern Ireland says it is considering legal action, after it accused the BBC of shutting out the party from Assembly election coverage.

The party, led by Clare Bailey, said it has made formal complaints to the BBC and the regulator Ofcom over allegations that the broadcaster is giving undue prominence instead to the Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) in election coverage.

The TUV is led by Jim Allister, who was the party’s sole MLA before Stormont was dissolved ahead of the Assembly election on May 5.

The Green Party was represented by two MLAs – Ms Bailey and North Down representative Rachel Woods.

Ms Bailey accused the BBC of choosing “division and sensationalism” against the Green Party’s “real alternative to the traditional parties’ politics of division”.

She said: “Our public service broadcaster has a duty to be impartial, especially during an election campaign.

“However, the BBC has decided to grant the smaller TUV more coverage than the Green Party NI, including giving them an extra Party Election Broadcast.

“In the most recent elections, the Green Party NI won more Assembly and local council seats than the TUV, so it makes no sense for the BBC to treat the TUV as a bigger party than the Greens.

“In no other democracy would the main opposition party be excluded from election debates and other election coverage.

“We have submitted formal complaints to the BBC and Ofcom, and the Green Party NI is actively considering its legal options.”

A BBC spokesperson said: “We have a careful and detailed process in place for how we make judgments about the coverage of parties during election periods.

“This takes account of relevant Ofcom requirements and the BBC’s own election guidelines.”

A TUV spokesperson also said that the coverage afforded to the party as it stands does not reflect “our level of support”.

“The coverage TUV is reviving in the broadcast media is dictated by policy papers set by broadcasters long before the election.

“The surge in support for TUV, demonstrated in both a vastly increased membership and many opinion polls, is a matter of public record,” the spokesperson said.

“This is because the people recognise and appreciate the stand TUV has taken in relation to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“TUV would argue that the coverage afforded us during the campaign by broadcasters does not truly reflect our level of support.

“Recent polls have shown support for TUV above that demonstrated for Alliance before the last election and yet they were included in the main leaders’ debates while TUV will be excluded.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal