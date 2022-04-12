Sienna Miller on how early experiences of fame made her feel ‘out of control’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sienna Miller on how early experiences of fame made her feel ‘out of control’

By Press Association
April 12, 2022, 8:24 pm
Sienna Miller (Doug Peters/PA)
Sienna Miller has said that her early experiences of fame were “anxiety-inducing” and left her feeling “out of control” of her life.

The actress, 40, rose to fame with her roles in the 2004 films Layer Cake, where she starred alongside Daniel Craig and Tom Hardy, and romantic comedy Alfie playing the love-interest of Jude Law.

Speaking to BBC’s The One Show about her experiences of anxiety alongside fellow guest singer Will Young, she noted that they both became well known in a “very different world”.

Miller said: “Early experiences of fame are definitely anxiety-inducing and just feeling completely out of control of your life, really.

“And Will and I were probably a similar age and at a similar time when we became well known and it was a very different world and it was quite overwhelming.

“And all sorts of different ways in which were wrong of trying to just navigate that, you just felt out of control.

“But life does tend to settle down and I agree that breathing really helps.”

She noted that she does breathing techniques with her daughter when she is struggling to sleep which she feels “definitely works” to help calm her.

The actress will play Sophie Whitehouse, the wife of parliamentary minister James Whitehouse, after her husband is accused of a scandalous crime in the upcoming psychological courtroom drama Anatomy Of A Scandal.

Big Little Lies creator David E Kelley has led the six-part adaptation of Sarah Vaughan’s best-selling novel of the same name, with House Of Cards showrunner Melissa James Gibson.

The series was filmed in various locations including in the UK, with Miller saying “there’s nothing like coming home”.

She added: “Also after the beginning of 2020, which was such a strange time, I think to be near family and best friends it was a real special time.”

Hating Peter Tatchell UK premiere – Raindance Film Festival 2021
Will Young rose to fame on Pop Idol in 2002 (Yui Mok/PA)

Young came to prominence after winning the 2002 series of ITV’s talent show Pop Idol.

The Leave Right Now singer recalled a Vogue photoshoot he did early on in his career which caused him to have an anxiety attack.

He said: “I just felt like ‘Oh my God, everyone’s relying on me’.

“There was such a massive crew there and I thought ‘If I’m not on what’s going to happen?’

“And that was my first sort of panic attack.

“But I’ve learned a lot of techniques now to deal with that.”

The singer has used his own experience of mental health troubles to help him write his latest book titled Be Yourself And Happier. The A-Z Of Wellbeing.

