Sienna Miller on how early experiences of fame made her feel ‘out of control’

Sienna Miller has said that her early experiences of fame were “anxiety-inducing” and left her feeling “out of control” of her life.

The actress, 40, rose to fame with her roles in the 2004 films Layer Cake, where she starred alongside Daniel Craig and Tom Hardy, and romantic comedy Alfie playing the love-interest of Jude Law.

Speaking to BBC’s The One Show about her experiences of anxiety alongside fellow guest singer Will Young, she noted that they both became well known in a “very different world”.

Miller said: “Early experiences of fame are definitely anxiety-inducing and just feeling completely out of control of your life, really.

“And Will and I were probably a similar age and at a similar time when we became well known and it was a very different world and it was quite overwhelming.

“And all sorts of different ways in which were wrong of trying to just navigate that, you just felt out of control.

“But life does tend to settle down and I agree that breathing really helps.”

She noted that she does breathing techniques with her daughter when she is struggling to sleep which she feels “definitely works” to help calm her.

The actress will play Sophie Whitehouse, the wife of parliamentary minister James Whitehouse, after her husband is accused of a scandalous crime in the upcoming psychological courtroom drama Anatomy Of A Scandal.

Big Little Lies creator David E Kelley has led the six-part adaptation of Sarah Vaughan’s best-selling novel of the same name, with House Of Cards showrunner Melissa James Gibson.

The series was filmed in various locations including in the UK, with Miller saying “there’s nothing like coming home”.

She added: “Also after the beginning of 2020, which was such a strange time, I think to be near family and best friends it was a real special time.”

Will Young rose to fame on Pop Idol in 2002 (Yui Mok/PA)

Young came to prominence after winning the 2002 series of ITV’s talent show Pop Idol.

The Leave Right Now singer recalled a Vogue photoshoot he did early on in his career which caused him to have an anxiety attack.

He said: “I just felt like ‘Oh my God, everyone’s relying on me’.

“There was such a massive crew there and I thought ‘If I’m not on what’s going to happen?’

“And that was my first sort of panic attack.

“But I’ve learned a lot of techniques now to deal with that.”

The singer has used his own experience of mental health troubles to help him write his latest book titled Be Yourself And Happier. The A-Z Of Wellbeing.