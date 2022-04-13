Chris Mason credits Yorkshire Dales as having ‘massive influence’ on his career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Chris Mason credits Yorkshire Dales as having ‘massive influence’ on his career

By Press Association
April 13, 2022, 2:59 pm
BBC Broadcasting House in London (Ian West/PA)
Chris Mason is stepping into one of the most prolific roles as political editor at BBC News leading coverage at a critical time for the Prime Minister who is facing a leadership crisis.

Mason, 41, is taking over from Laura Kuenssberg in May, who will be at the helm of the BBC’s Sunday morning politics show, replacing Andrew Marr.

Growing up in the Yorkshire Dales, Mason has previously spoken about how they had a “massive influence” on him, giving him a sense of “belonging and identity”.

Chris Mason
Chris Mason has been promoted (BBC/PA)

This year he competed on Celebrity Mastermind where his specialist subject was the Yorkshire Dales, finishing second to comedian Rufus Hound.

He told BBC Radio 4: “I still subscribe to the local paper, the Craven Herald and Pioneer.

“It drops proudly onto my doormat in south east London every week.

“It’s the perfect thing to kick back with, in the company of a cuppa, when I get home after Any Questions at the weekend.”

Mason has presented the BBC Radio 4 programme Any Questions? since 2019. The radio show hosts a panel of personalities from the world of politics and media who are posed questions from the audience.

Mason has previously said that apart from a “brief flirtation” with wanting to be a bus driver, he “only ever wanted to be a reporter”.

“I was obsessed by radio, TV news and newspapers,” he said.

He went to Ermysted’s Grammar School in Skipton, before enrolling at Christ’s College to study geography at the University of Cambridge while “mucking about on student radio, telly and newspapers” in his spare time.

Mason began working at ITN as a trainee the week after the 9/11 terror attack in the US and he has previously said Trevor McDonald’s News At Ten was a “massive influence” on him.

He later moved to BBC Radio Newcastle as a reporter, before becoming a political correspondent for the corporation in 2012.

In that time, he has reported from Westminster across TV, radio and online.

