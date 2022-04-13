Michael McIntyre bringing back ‘two of nation’s favourite Saturday night shows’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Michael McIntyre bringing back ‘two of nation’s favourite Saturday night shows’

By Press Association
April 14, 2022, 12:02 am
Michael McIntrye said he is ‘elated’ to bring back his two Saturday night shows (Gary Moyes/BBC/PA)
Michael McIntrye said he is ‘elated’ to bring back his two Saturday night shows (Gary Moyes/BBC/PA)

Michael McIntyre has said he is “elated” to bring back his Big Show after a three-year hiatus and his Saturday night game show The Wheel which has also been recommissioned by the BBC.

The comedian, 46, will return to BBC One for six episodes of his variety show which earned him a Bafta TV award for best entertainment performance in 2017.

Recorded in front of a live audience at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane, McIntyre’s Big Show will see the return of Send To All, Celebrity Midnight Gameshow and the Unexpected Star of the Show as well as a host of brand new features.

Michael McIntyre
Michael McIntyre with his Bafta award in 2017 (Ian West/PA)

McIntyre said: “Three long years of no Unexpected Stars, of me not getting my hands on a single celebrity’s mobile phone, of people sleeping soundly without fear of me sneaking into their bedrooms.

“Well the wait is over, the Big Show is back and we’ve used those three years to think of even bigger surprises and bigger laughs.”

The BBC also announced that McIntyre’s “beloved” Saturday night game show The Wheel will return for a third series, with 12 episodes airing later this year.

The show sees celebrity guests seated on a huge spinning wheel as they attempt to help contestants win big cash prizes.

Celebrity guests have included Rob Beckett, Carol Vorderman, Danny Dyer and Dermot O’Leary.

Graham Norton Show – London
Celebrity guests on The Wheel have included comedian Rob Beckett (Matt Crossick/PA)

McIntyre added: “As well as making stars of the unsuspecting public on the Big Show, I will be making another series of the show that literally revolves around me!

“The Wheel is spinning back too! I’m elated that both shows are so beloved and returning to BBC One.”

Dan Baldwin, managing director of production company Hungry McBear Media, said: “We can’t wait to bring two of the nation’s favourite Saturday night shows back to BBC One.

“If you’ve missed seeing Gino D’Acampo in his pants at midnight, a firefighter singing Opera or Jamie Oliver texting everyone in his phone that he loves chicken nuggets, then you’re in for a real treat as Big Show’s returning!

“And Michael will once again be at the centre of TV’s biggest gameshow, The Wheel. See you there!”

