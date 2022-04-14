Juno Dawson reveals hope of creating ‘trans equivalent of It’s A Sin’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Juno Dawson reveals hope of creating ‘trans equivalent of It’s A Sin’

By Press Association
April 14, 2022, 11:56 am
Juno Dawson is the lead writer on new Doctor Who spin-off podcast, Doctor Who: Redacted (Matt Crossick/PA)
Juno Dawson is the lead writer on new Doctor Who spin-off podcast, Doctor Who: Redacted (Matt Crossick/PA)

Writer and transgender activist Juno Dawson has said she hopes to work on projects that will improve transgender representation, like It’s A Sin has done for the gay community.

Dawson, 40, found recognition as a writer of young adult fiction and later came out as transgender.

Her most recent project, Doctor Who spin-off podcast Doctor Who: Redacted, will air on BBC Sounds later this month.

The show follows Cleo, Abby and Shawna – three broke university drop-outs who host a paranormal conspiracy podcast, The Blue Box Files, about a mysterious blue box that appears throughout history.

The series will be set in the Doctor Who universe, with lead character Cleo being played by transgender activist Charlie Craggs in her first acting role.

Speaking to BBC Newsbeat, Dawson said: “When I look at shows like Queer As Folk or It’s A Sin, they have changed the conversation around gay people, about HIV.

“I don’t think there’s been a trans equivalent of Queer As Folk or It’s A Sin, and so I’m really hopeful that trans creators like myself will be given opportunities to tell our own stories.”

Queer As Folk and It’s A Sin, both written by Russell T Davies, followed different aspects of the lives of young gay men in UK cities.

Dawson also said she hopes increased representation of the trans community in work such as Doctor Who: Redacted will show people that the lives of trans people are in fact “normal and boring”.

She said: “It’s so that people can get to know us, because actually we’re just really normal, boring people.

“And sometimes normal, boring people go on adventures with the Doctor – and that’s what Doctor Who has always been about.”

Craggs, who previously presented a BBC documentary about being transgender in the UK, said she also hopes the new show will help change people’s perception of the trans community without making them “feel like they’re being shouted at”.

Jodie Whittaker
The Jodie Whittaker Doctor Who era has explored LGBTQ themes, including time travel assistant Yasmin having a crush on the Doctor (BBC Studios/James Pardon/PA)

She told BBC Newsbeat: “I’m so tired of our community being victims.

“When we’re integrated into mainstream culture pieces, like big storylines in EastEnders or Coronation Street, it’s so powerful because people aren’t watching it for that.

“But they can take that from it. It’s hard not to feel the humanity of Cleo’s character when you’re listening to this show.

“You’d have to be some sort of sociopath not to feel something when you hear what she’s going through.”

Doctor Who: Redacted is available first on BBC Sounds weekly from April 17. Episode one will be available following Doctor Who’s Legend Of The Sea Devils special on Easter Sunday.

